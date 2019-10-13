- Bulls penetrate the 21-day moving average on tensions in the middles east and phase 1 trade deal between US and China.
- A break of 55.60 will open the prospects of a run towards the 200-DMA located in the 57 handle.
West Texas Intermediate crude prices are firm in the open having penetrated the 21-day moving average following a solid performance at the endo f last week as risk appetite picks up due to the phase 1 trade agreement between the US and China.
WTI spot prices climbed 1.76% by the close of play, having rallied from a low of $53.62 to a high of $54.91, tomark-up a weekly gain of nearly 4%. The news of an explosion on an Iranian tanker also propped up prices as tensions in the Middle East encouraged a spike in the value of oil. Subsequently, WTI for November delivery added $1.15, or 2.2%, to settle at $54.70 at a two-week high - The contract ending 3.6% higher for the week.
Tensions in the region are at a boil
"While tensions in the region are at a boil, markets have discounted little geopolitical risk premium as the perception that the world will soon be flooded with oil is removing any urgency to load up on inventories," analysts at TD Securities explained, noting that the downside momentum signals are still strengthening in crude, with 89% of momentum signals now pointing short while only a 10% of technical analysis signals are suggesting that we are oversold.
WTI levels
A break into the 55 handle and a subsequent test of 50 DMA at 55.60 will open the prospects of a run towards the 200-DMA located in the 57 handle and the confluence of the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 16th Sep to 3rd Oct lows. On the downside, the Nov 2018 lows at 49.39 are guarding the 46.90 level ahead of the 18th Dec lows down at 45.77 and the Dec double bottom lows below 42.50 on the wide.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: trade war optimism skews the risk to the upside
The EUR/USD pair has rallied to 1.1062 on Friday, its highest since September 20, as risk-on prevailed heading into the weekend. Reports on progress in trade talks between the US and China.
GBP/USD's rally stalls in the open as weekend headlines highlight Brexit deadlock
GBP/USD is a touch softer in the open on Monday, starting off the week in the consolidation of Friday's upside extension to the highest levels since mid-summer.
USD/JPY consolidating bull rally into 108 handle on US/Sino trade deal optimism
USD/JPY starts out the week flat to Friday's close after markets rallied at the end of the week. Bullish geopolitical undertones in the form of a US/Sino 'phase 1' trade deal help lift USD/JPY onto the 108 handle.
Gold sellers cheer US-China trade optimism against all odds
With the US and China near to end the two-year-old trade tussle, Gold bears give little importance to doubts over soft Brexit and tension surrounding Syria while flashing $1,484.70 as a quote during Monday’s Asian session.
US China trade deal propels US markets and yields higher and leaves dollar mixed
The US and China reached a limited trade deal on Friday a first step on the path to what both sides said could be a more comprehensive pact later in the year. President Trump said the countries reached a “very substantial phase one deal”.