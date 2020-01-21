- Conflict in Middle East underpins upside case.
- WTI bulls tiring and need a further catalyst to fight off US shale production bias.
The price of a barrel of oil is topping out just below the 200-hour moving average and a prior support structure earlier in the month as traders get set for the EIA monthly report that will include an estimate for February shale oil production. West Texas Intermediate crude is currently trading at $58.51 having travelled between a low of $57.74 and $58.83.
Middle East conflict bid tiring
Traders are still concerned for the level of rising global supplies and the conflicts n the Middle East while keeping a close eye on 2020 global economic growth. We have seen further unrest in Libya and Iraq over the weekend – whereby, the largest oil field in Libya has shut down production with armed forces cutting off exports from the region. Pipeline blockades in the east and west of the country have hindered oil production and forced output stoppages – more on that here – The conflict in Libya will be a focus for oil traders this week. While there has been some news of the US embassy in Libya getting involved, demanding that oil production resumes, this will only lead to heightened risks of escalations of conflict in the are has Haftar's forces are unlikely to bow down to US demands.
However, at this juncture, Libya's production is a drop in the ocean compared to global supply, producing only about 1.2 million barrels a day and growing supplies from shale producers in the US is a perceived supply risk for the bulls at this juncture. We are waiting for the EIA monthly report that will include an estimate for February shale oil production and markets are keeping a close ear out for global growth sentiment following the US/Sino trade deal agreement.
WTI levels
The 200-hour moving average has stalled the bullish advance in the US session today with the price completing a 50% mean reversion of the opening downside from 59.61 opening gap highs to 57.74 the recovery lows. The golden ratio of 61.8% sits at 58.87.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.51
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|58.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.38
|Daily SMA50
|59.05
|Daily SMA100
|57.3
|Daily SMA200
|57.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.64
|Previous Daily Low
|58.56
|Previous Weekly High
|59.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.38
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1090
The EUR/USD pair is back to square one below the 1.1100 figure by the end of the day, as risk offset an upbeat German ZEW Survey.
AUD/USD at fresh January lows amid risk-aversion
The Aussie trades at around 0.6840 against the greenback, its lowest for this January. Risk aversion triggered by a virus outbreak in China dented the market’s mood.
Market delays the trip to the moon
The crypto markets continue to turn to a new bullish phase. This turnaround began at the beginning of the year after a consolidation phase that started in mid-2019.
XAU/USD drops sharply to $1550/oz
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After a failure at the 1600 mark earlier in the month, the metal is now in consolidation mode.
USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo
The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure near the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.