WTI bears take control at the start of the week, bucking the trend

- WTI drifts back to the dynamic trendline support on the 4-hour time frame.
- The monthly chart is reaching into resistance and a correction could be on the cards.
The price of oil continues to consolidate the daily bullish trend and on Monday, the price has melted to the 4-hour dynamic support. At the time of writing, WTI is down 0.26% into the close on Wall Street. The price fell from a high of $69.97 to a low of $68.95.
Chinese data showed crude oil imports fell to a year's low in May and likely played into the fragility of oil prices following a fun to two-year highs the prior work.
Crude has risen for two weeks, with Brent up by 38% this year and WTI rising 43% on the expectations of improved demand and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and ally producers keeping supply curbs in place has otherwise been a lift for the market.
Meanwhile, on Monday, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said OPEC+ expects inventories to fall further in the coming months.
All in all, increased global demand is anticipated following decisions by the United States and Europe to loosen COVID-19 restrictions.
Additionally, India has begun to ease its latest lockdown.
''A global vaccination rollout is set to drive mobility sharply higher this summer, in response to massive pent-up demand,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
''Ultimately, the global market will be able to absorb the additional barrels, and strong summer demand could translate into higher prices before OPEC+ increases the flow of spare capacity returning to the market.
This suggests that a break north of $70/bbl may prove unsustainable, given the massive scale of spare capacity, but the set-up for a summer breakout continues to firm. CTAs remain well-positioned for further upside.''
WTI technical analysis
Technically, the 4-hour 10-EMA keeps the price supported on Monday as it rides the dynamic trendline.
However, according to the monthly chart, a correction might be on the cards before long. The prior weekly highs have a confluence with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 65.611 at this point.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
