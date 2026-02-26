US weekly Initial Jobless Claims rise to 212K vs 215K expected

There were 212K Initial Jobless Claims in the week ending February 21, the US Department of Labor (DOL) reported on Thursday. This print followed 208K (revised from 206K) recorded in the previous week and came in slightly better than the market expectation of 215K. In this period, the 4-week moving average stood at 220.25K.

"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending February 14 was 1,833,000, a decrease of 31,000 from the previous week's revised level," the DOL noted in its press release.

Market reaction

These figures failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. At the time of press, the US Dollar (USD) Index was trading marginally higher on the day at 97.70.