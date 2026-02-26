GBP/JPY falls as Yen firms on hawkish BoJ remarks

GBP/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak on Thursday as hawkish signals from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) strengthen the Japanese Yen (JPY), putting pressure on the British Pound (GBP). At the time of writing, the cross trades near 211.40 after briefly slipping below the 211.00 handle earlier in the European session.

BoJ board member Hajime Takata, known for his hawkish stance, renewed his call for further rate increases. Takata said the BoJ should “make a further gear shift” on interest rates and communicate under the assumption that its price stability target is almost achieved.

Takata added that the pace of future rate hikes will depend on economic conditions, price and financial market developments at the time. He cautioned that policymakers must carefully monitor the risk that divergence between Japan’s monetary policy stance and other major economies could trigger heightened volatility in financial markets, particularly in foreign exchange.

Meanwhile, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said in an interview with the Yomiuri newspaper that the central bank will review incoming data at its March and April meetings to determine the appropriate path for interest rates.

These developments kept the prospect of further rate hikes on the table, helping the Japanese Yen steady after coming under significant pressure earlier this week following reports that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had expressed concerns about additional tightening.

According to a BHH report, swap markets price in less than a 10% chance of a 25 bps hike in March, while assigning roughly 70% odds to an April increase. BHH expects the BoJ to resume tightening at the April 28 meeting, following the conclusion of the Shunto spring wage negotiations, which typically wrap up by mid-March.

In contrast to the BoJ’s hawkish stance, expectations are building that the Bank of England (BoE) could cut interest rates as soon as March, amid softer UK inflation and signs of weakness in the labor market.

Speaking before Parliament’s Treasury Committee on Tuesday, Governor Andrew Bailey said that a rate cut at the March 19 meeting remains “a genuinely open question.”