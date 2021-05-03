WTI bears looking for a test of the 4-hour support

- WTI bulls in charge, but the 4-hour time frame is compelling.
- Fundamentals in favour of the bid, technically price needs to break resistance.
WTI gained overnight as easing restrictions in the US and Europe raise hope of stronger demand. WTI was entering the early Asian session some 1.61% higher having travelled from a low of $62.94 to a high of $64.65.
Asia moves along, in holiday thin markets, the bulls are staying in control having climbed from a low of $64.45 to a high of $64.70 so far.
Oil stays bid o the optimism which has been brewing for a strong rebound in fuel demand in developed countries.
China is also expected to show a far better second half of the year which has overshadowed growing concerns of a full lockdown in India to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the European Union is planning to ease restrictions on vaccinated travellers over the summer.
''This should boost holiday travel to coastal regions, as well as increase mobility in major cities,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
''This comes as several countries emerge from lockdowns amid a fall in new infections of the coronavirus. In the US, New York and nearby regions are planning to lift capacity restrictions later this month. This is helping to offset the weakness in India, where a deadly second wave of COVID-19 is resulting in new restrictions being placed on the public.''
Meanwhile, money managers also modestly increased their net long WTI crude exposure according to the latest positioning data as short-covering activity outpaced long dispositions by a factor of two-to-one.
In other related news, Iraq’s oil minister, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, said crude oil would probably remain around USD65/bbl in the coming months, according to analysts at ANZ Bank.
They say that ''he expects OPEC has no concern about lower prices, but will continue to keep them within normal averages.''
WTI technical analysis
WTI has been putting pressure on the bullish commitments from daily support and has run up towards the prior highs having corrected in the W-formation on the daily chart.
Meanwhile, an extension and break of recent highs put the 66 handle into focus.
That being said, the 4-hour chart could be due for a correction to check its own W-formation. 63.97 marks the old highs of the neckline of the formation as an initial downside target.
4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles around 1.2060 as optimism weighs on the dollar
The EUR/USD pair trimmed part of its Friday’s losses as a better market mood and an optimistic Fed’s chief Powell fueled demand for high-yielding assets.
GBP/USD soars above 1.39 amid vaccine optimism, dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.39, significantly higher, amid an improving market mood and after UK PM Johnson said the country is on track to fully reopen on June 21. US ISM Manufacturing PMI missed with 60.7 points.
EUR/USD settles around 1.2060 as optimism weighs on the dollar
The EUR/USD pair trimmed part of its Friday’s losses as a better market mood and an optimistic Fed’s chief Powell fueled demand for high-yielding assets.
Ethereum price jumps to new all-time highs as eBay is reportedly exploring NFT auctions
Ethereum price has hit a new all-time high of $3,204 amid strong buying pressure in the market. The giant e-commerce platform eBay is reportedly looking into NFT auctions as well as Bitcoin payments.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Week Ahead: Fed puts bears into hibernation as earnings bull everything up
Another week another set of fresh records for equity markets. There really is no alternative (TINA) continues to dominate the narrative. The Fed on Wednesday kept the inflation fear capped and left the taps open.