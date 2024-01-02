WTI advances to near $72.80 on the US-Houthi clash, Iranian warship sails to the Red Sea

- WTI prices gain ground on the growing possibility of Red Sea disruptions.
- US helicopters repelled a Houthi attack on a Maersk vessel on Sunday.
- Iran-led groups launched attacks on US forces and Israel in Gaza.
- US ExxonMobil Corp has officially transferred operations of West Qurna 1 oilfield to PetroChina.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price trades higher around $72.80 per barrel during the Asian session on Tuesday. The surge in crude oil prices is linked to a naval clash in the Red Sea. Houthi militants attacked a Maersk container ship on Sunday, but the assault was thwarted by US helicopters.
Following the incident, the possibility of disruptions in Middle East supply grows, with reports of an Iranian warship entering the Red Sea. Additionally, Iran-led groups launched attacks on US forces and Israel in Gaza, raising concerns about a broader conflict that could potentially close vital waterways for oil transportation, including the Red Sea and the Straits of Hormuz in the Gulf.
The downward pressure on Crude oil prices stems from concerns over slowing global economic growth and the escalating worry about increased supply, especially from producers outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+). The oil group is grappling with weakening export demand in 2024, coinciding with a decline in its global market share to its lowest level due to output cuts and Angola's departure from the group. This raises doubts in the market about OPEC+ being able to adhere to the planned supply cuts of around 6 million barrels per day.
Furthermore, Basim Mohammed, deputy oil minister for upstream affairs in Iraq, informed Reuters that US ExxonMobil Corp has officially withdrawn from the West Qurna 1 oilfield in southern Iraq and has transferred its operations to PetroChina, the lead contractor. Iraq and PetroChina have ambitious plans to increase production to 600,000 barrels per day by the end of 2024.
WTI US OIL: technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.79
|Today Daily Change
|1.36
|Today Daily Change %
|1.90
|Today daily open
|71.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.22
|Daily SMA50
|75.87
|Daily SMA100
|80.66
|Daily SMA200
|77.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.43
|Previous Daily Low
|71.43
|Previous Weekly High
|76.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.45
|Previous Monthly High
|76.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
