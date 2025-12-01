TRENDING:
WTI advances as OPEC+ halts production hikes, supply risks support

  • WTI rebounds at the start of the week following OPEC+’s decision to freeze production hikes.
  • Expectations of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve strengthen the Oil demand outlook.
  • Supply risks linked to the CPC and geopolitical tensions also support the market.
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil advances at the start of the week, trading around $59.30 at the time of writing. Crude Oil benefits from strong buying interest after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies (OPEC+) decided to halt all production increases from the first quarter of 2026. This marks a significant shift after several months of rising supply, during which the group had added nearly 2.9 million barrels per day since April 2025.

The OPEC+ policy change comes amid a sensitive geopolitical backdrop, as the United States (US) attempts to foster a durable de-escalation between Russia and Ukraine. Washington has suggested that a peace agreement could include the easing of sanctions on Moscow, a scenario that would likely increase global Oil supply. Meanwhile, the alliance approved a new mechanism to assess members’ maximum sustainable production capacity starting in 2027, which will define future output baselines. A measure reported by Reuters that could spark friction among countries seeking higher quotas.

Oil markets are also reacting to significant supply risks. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) suspended loadings at its Novorossiysk terminal after one of its moorings was damaged in Ukrainian attacks, heavily disrupting exports of Kazakh Oil. Available data shows CPC flows averaged around 1.48 million barrels per day this year, supported by expansion at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz field. Kazakhstan has now begun activating plans to redirect part of its shipments.

Adding to this, tensions between the US and Venezuela are rising, with the US President Donald Trump considering closing Venezuelan airspace. A move that threatens roughly 800,000 barrels per day of crude, most of which is exported to China.

On the macroeconomic front, strongly dovish expectations regarding the Federal Reserve (Fed) are also underpinning Oil prices. Monetary easing would improve financial conditions, support economic activity, and strengthen the outlook for energy demand. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets assign an 87.4% chance to a 25-basis-point rate cut in December, bolstering appetite for cyclical commodities such as Oil.

In this environment of anticipated supply tightening, geopolitical risk, and monetary support, WTI remains firmly bid around $59.30, as traders price in the possibility of a more pronounced rebalancing of the Oil market over the coming months.

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

