WHO's Tedros: This is the time to pull out all the stops, risk-off at full steam

Amid unnerved markets, the World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus came out on the wires this Thursday, warning that this is the time to pull out all the stops.

The fast spreading virus has spooked the investors, as it grows rapidly across the world and kills the appetite for risk assets across the board.

The number of confirmed cases in the UK has risen to 115 from 85 the day before.

Market reaction

Markets seek safety in the US bond, selling-off the US dollar with the US Treasury yields. S&P 500 futures also shed 1.30%, as USD/JPY trade near half-yearly lows of 106.61, down 0.80% on the day.