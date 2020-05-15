Citing unnamed sources, CNBC reported that US President Donald Trump favors further economic stimulus checks for coronavirus relief.

The sources said: “The White House would likely support a new round of stimulus checks.”

CNBC added, they tried to fetch comments from the White House but failed to get further details on the stimulus reports.

This comes after White House Adviser Larry Kudlow said late Thursday, “White House could be open to targeted aid to states related to the pandemic, but Trump ‘is not leaning towards this general massive infusion of money.”

US dollar index implications

The greenback is attempting a tepid recovery across the board, with the US dollar index now trading at 100.34. The spot hit a daily low of 100.25 in early Asia.