When is the US ISM Services PMI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Overview
The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release the Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) - also known as the ISM Services PMI at 14:00 GMT this Wednesday. The gauge is expected to edge higher to 58.5 in March from 55.3 previous. The employment sub-component is also expected to have risen to 53.9 during the reported month as compared to 52.7 in February.
As Joseph Trevisani, Senior Analyst at FXStreet explains: "The US economy seems to have broken free of its pandemic restraints in March with manufacturing optimism at a four-decade high, payrolls adding nearly one million workers and unemployment at a 12-month low. The excellent and unexpected March Manufacturing PMI results should be duplicated in the service sector. "
How Could it Affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the key release, the upbeat market mood was seen undermining the safe-haven US dollar and extended some support to the EUR/USD pair. A stronger reading will further lift expectations for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic and provide a goodish boost to the greenback. Conversely, a negative print is more likely to be overshadowed by the optimism over the Biden administration's infrastructure spending plan of more than $2 trillion. This suggests that the path of least resistance for the greenback remains to the upside. That said, relatively thin liquidity conditions might hold traders from placing aggressive bets and help limit any deeper losses for the major.
From current levels, immediate support is pegged near the 1.1700 mark. A sustained break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the 1.1620-15 support area en-route the 1.1600 round-figure mark. On the flip side, any meaningful upside is likely to confront a stiff resistance near the 1.1800 mark. However, a sustained move beyond might prompt some near-term short-covering move and push the pair towards the very important 200-day SMA, currently near the 1.1860 region.
Key Notes
• US Services Purchasing Managers’ Index March Preview: Expectations are high
• EUR/USD Forecast: Not out of the woods yet, remains vulnerable to slide further
• EUR/USD remains confined in a range, flat-lined around mid-1.1700s
About the US ISM Services PMI
The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index released by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) shows business conditions in the US non-manufacturing sector. It is worth noting that services constitute the largest sector of the US economy and result above 50 should be seen as supportive for the USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1750 amid higher US dollar, upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1750 as the US dollar holds the higher ground despite the upbeat market mood. Strong US jobs data and rising Fed rate hike expectations push the Treasury yields higher, weighing on the spot. US ISM Services PMI awaited amid light trading.
GBP/USD trades at two-week highs above 1.3850
The Pound outperforms major rivals against the greenback, extending gains in thin holidays trading. GBP/USD up on UK speedy vaccination and eased lockdown majors.
XAU/USD stays in consolidation phase below $1,730
XAU/USD is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction. $1,720 aligns as key support in the near-term. Additional gains are likely if gold manages to break above $1,735.
JPMorgan sets $130K Bitcoin target as volatility drops
Institutions have been entering the cryptocurrency space, as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are two of the latest large banks to join in providing Bitcoin-related products and services to their clients.
Forex Weekly Outlook: Services PMIs, Fed minutes dominate light data calendar
German CPI dipped to 0.5% in March, matching the forecast. This was down from 0.7% a month earlier. Eurozone CPI slowed slightly in March. Headline inflation slowed from 1.4% to 1.3%, while Core CPI dropped from 1.1% to 0.9%.