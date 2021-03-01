When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US ISM Manufacturing PMI Overview
The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release its latest manufacturing business survey result, also known as the ISM Manufacturing PMI at 15:00 GMT this Monday. The index is anticipated to have ticked higher to 58.8 in February from the 58.7 previous, marking expansion for the ninth straight month.
Joseph Trevisani, Senior Analyst at FXStreet explains: “Business executives have been cautiously optimistic for several months, investing but not hiring. While January's near record run in US Retail Sales and the looming end of the pandemic may suggest that that the recovery is at hand, employment will likely remain restrained for some time.”
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the key release, the US dollar was back in demand and dragged the EUR/USD pair to one-and-half-week lows, further below mid-1.2000s. An upbeat reading will further fuel expectations for a relatively stronger US economic recovery and might be enough to provide an additional lift to the greenback. Conversely, the market reaction to a softer reading is more likely to remain limited. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the major remains on the downside.
Meanwhile, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet provided a brief technical outlook for the major and offered important technical levels to trade: “The EUR/USD pair is trading below the 38.2% retracement of its November/January rally at 1.2060, the immediate resistance level. The near-term picture is bearish, as EUR/USD is developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating south above the larger ones. Technical indicators hover near oversold readings, partially losing their bearish strength as the pair bounced from daily lows. Nevertheless, the risk remains skewed to the downside, with the next Fibonacci support at 1.1970.”
Key Notes
• US ISM Manufacturing PMI February Preview: Will business catch up with consumers?
• EUR/USD Forecast: Euro suffers below resistance, ECB's reluctance and US data may keep it down
• EUR/USD Forecast: Pressure mounts on US stimulus hopes
About the US ISM manufacturing PMI
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index shows business conditions in the US manufacturing sector. It is a significant indicator of the overall economic condition in the US. A result above 50 is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a result below 50 is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.2050 amid dollar strength, ahead of US PMI
EUR/USD is pressured around 1.2050 as returns on US debt advance, supporting the dollar. German states have reported mixed CPI reads for February. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the ECB's weekly bond purchases are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 as US yields resume their rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950 but off the highs. US bond yields have resumed their gains, boosting the dollar. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and stimulus news are awaited. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI for February was revised up to 55.1 points.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout
DOGE price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% breakout soon. It has slid below the support provided by the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages indicating a lack of buyers.
XAU/USD trims a part of intraday gains, bearish bias remains
Gold gained some positive traction on Monday, albeit lacked any follow-through buying. The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further depreciating move. A sustained move beyond the $1772-73 region might prompt some short-covering bounce.
US Dollar Index: Rally seen faltering near 91.60
DXY adds to the recent uptick and regain the key barrier at 9100 the figure at the beginning of the week.