When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US ISM Manufacturing PMI Overview
The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release its latest manufacturing business survey result, also known as the ISM Manufacturing PMI at 14:00 GMT this Tuesday. Consensus estimate point to a modest recovery in the manufacturing sector activity and the index is seen rebounding from the previous month's reading of 47.8 to 48.9 in October – marking the third consecutive month of contraction.
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the release, FXStreet Editor Pablo Piovano offered important technical levels to trade the EUR/USD pair – “The upside in EUR/USD continues to struggle in the proximity of monthly peaks in the 1.1180 region. A break above this area should put the critical 200-day SMA just below 1.1200 the figure back on the investors’ radar. On the broader view, while above recent lows in the 1.1070 region, the immediate bullish stance remains unchanged. This area is also reinforced by the proximity of the 55-day SMA in the 1.1040 region.”
Key Notes
• US October Manufacturing PMI Preview: Waiting for the China deal
• EUR/USD faces the next hurdle at 1.1197 ahead of 1.1283 – Commerzbank
• EUR/USD remains focused on 1.1180 – UOB
About the US ISM manufacturing PMI
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index shows business conditions in the US manufacturing sector. It is a significant indicator of the overall economic condition in the US. A result above 50 is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a result below 50 is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls off 1.1150 after upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.1150 after US Non-Farm Payrolls beat with 128,000 and on top of considerable upward revisions. The greenback is recovering from the dovish Fed decision.
GBP/USD falls off the highs after robust US jobs report
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after the US jobs report beat expectations. Earlier, the Brexit Party threatened to compete everywhere, lowering the chances of a Conservative victory.
USD/JPY: Holds above a previous resistance break-point, NFP in focus
The overnight break below 108.30 level was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. Slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts helped limit the downside ahead of NFP.
Gold: Consolidates near weekly tops, NFP eyed for a fresh impetus
Gold failed to capitalize on the positive move witnessed over the past two trading sessions and was seen consolidating in a range just below weekly tops set earlier this Friday.
US October Manufacturing PMI Preview: Waiting for the China deal
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 48.9 in October from 47.8 in September and 49.1 in August. The prices paid index is projected to increase to 49.9 from 49.7.