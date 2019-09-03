When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US ISM Manufacturing PMI Overview
The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release its latest manufacturing business survey result, also known as the ISM Manufacturing PMI at 14:00 GMT this Tuesday. Consensus estimate point to a modest deceleration in the manufacturing sector activity and the index is seen ticking lower to 51.0 in August from the previous month's reading of 51.2.
Analysts at TD Securities are also looking for a modest decline to 51.0 in August as they expect the back-and-forth in trade retaliations to have maintained the outlook for manufacturing subdued. “Other data was also mixed, as recent firm growth in core durable goods orders suggest some upside, while a weak Markit PMI survey increases the odds for a downside surprise in August.”
Deviation impact on EUR/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed, the reaction in case of a relative deviation of -0.74 or +0.67 is likely to be in the range of 13-22 pips in the first 15-minutes and could stretch to around 45-63 pips in the subsequent 4-hours.
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the release, Yohay Elam - FXStreet's own Analyst offered important technical levels to trade the EUR/USD pair and wrote – “the first resistance line is a 1.0960, which was the low point on Friday and also a swing low in mid-2017. The psychologically important level of 1.1000 is also significant. Further up, the previous 2019 trough of 1.1027 is the next line to watch. 1.1050, 1.1090, and 1.1130 are next.”
“If EUR/USD ignores oversold conditions, the next cushion below 1.0930 is 1.0900 – a round number and also a resistance line in March 2017. Next, we find 1.0815, which was the upper side of a gap line on April 2017, and then 1.0780 – the lower side of that gap,” he added further.
Key Notes
US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index Preview: Revival is near
EUR/USD Forecast: How low can it go? Big levels to watch and reasons for a recovery
EUR/USD stays weak, near 1.0930 ahead of US ISM
About the US ISM manufacturing PMI
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index shows business conditions in the US manufacturing sector. It is a significant indicator of the overall economic condition in the US. A result above 50 is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a result below 50 is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at lowest since 2017 amid trade tensions, ahead of US data
EUR/USD trades below 1.0950, the lowest in two years. as US-Sino failed to schedule new talks. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is due out later on.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 on hopes to block a hard Brexit
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.20, up from the lowest since 2016 as the opposition tabled a motion to block a hard Brexit and the Speaker positively considers it with precedence over government business.
USD/JPY refreshes session lows and rebounds, back above 106.00 handle
Increasing demand for safe-haven assets amid turmoil in Europe, no progress in US-China trade talks. US ISM Manufacturing PMI foreseen in August at 51.0 from a previous 51.2. USD/JPY pair holding above 105.90, the weekly low and the immediate support.
Gold clings to small daily gains above $1,530 ahead of US data
Despite the broad-based USD strength, the XAU/USD pair is posting modest daily gains on Tuesday as the risk-averse atmosphere helps the precious metal find demand. As of writing, the pair was up $2 on the day at $1,532.
US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index Preview: Revival is near
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to slip to 51.0 in August from 51.2 in July. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 46.3 from 45.1. The employment index was 51.7 in July and 54.5 in June.