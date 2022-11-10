US CPI Overview
Thursday's US economic docket highlights the release of the critical US consumer inflation figures for October, scheduled later during the early North American session at 13:30 GMT. On a monthly basis, the headline CPI is anticipated to rise by 0.6% during the reported month as compared to the 0.4% increase recorded in September. The yearly rate, however, is expected to ease to 8.0% in October from the 8.2% previous. Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, is projected to come in at 0.5% for October and tick lower to 6.5% on yearly basis from 6.6% in September.
According to Analysts at ING: “The focus is on the MoM core (ex-food and energy) number. Over the past six months, we have had one 0.7%, four 0.6% and one 0.3% print. We need to see numbers closer to 0.2% to bring the annual rate down toward the 2% target over time. The consensus right now is for 0.5% next week, which is also our prediction. There is a second bite of the cherry ahead of the December FOMC meeting on 14 December given November CPI is published on 13 December. Nonetheless, if we get a downside surprise we could see markets looking to price in a greater chance of a 50 bps December hike and possibly a slightly lower terminal rate.”
How Could it Affect EURUSD?
Ahead of the key release, the US Dollar is seen building on the previous day's goodish rebound from a multi-week low and dragging the EURUSD pair lower for the second successive day on Thursday. A stronger US CPI print will revive bets for a faster rate-hiking cycle by the Fed and boost the USD. That said, the immediate market reaction is likely to remain limited amid talks of a more aggressive policy tightening by the European Central Bank, which might continue to act as a tailwind for the shared currency.
Conversely, a softer-than-expected reading could prompt fresh selling around the buck and assist the EURUSD pair to regain positive traction. This, in turn, suggests that the ongoing corrective pullback from the vicinity of the 1.0100 mark, or a nearly two-month high, could still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited.
Eren Sengezer offers a brief technical outlook and outlines important technical levels to trade the major: “EURUSD was last seen trading slightly below 1.0000, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend is located. In case the pair confirms that level as resistance, it could decline toward 0.9950 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 0.9920 (100-period Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart, Fibonacci 50% retracement).”
“On the upside, EURUSD is likely to face interim resistance at 1.0020 before targeting 1.0080 (the end-point of the latest uptrend) and 1.0100 (psychological level, static level),” Eren adds further.
Key Notes
• US October CPI Preview: US Dollar to weaken on a CPI-inspired risk rally
• US Inflation Preview: Markets set to seize on falling Core CPI to revive pivot play, three scenarios
• EURUSD Forecast: It's all about US CPI
About the US CPI
The Consumer Price Index released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchasing power of the USD is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
October CPI figures to ramp up US Dollar volatility – LIVE
Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the US is forecast to decline to 8% on a yearly basis in October from 8.2% in September. Investors will assess inflation figures to decide whether the US Federal Reserve will opt for a small 50 bps rate hike in December.
EURUSD falls toward 0.9950 ahead of US CPI data
EURUSD has extended its daily slide toward 0.9950 during the European trading hours. Ahead of the October Consumer Price Index data from the US, the cautious market mood helps the US Dollar preserve its strength and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
GBPUSD fluctuates in a tight range below 1.1400
GBPUSD has gone into a consolidation phase after having declined below 1.1400 in the European session. The risk-averse market atmosphere helps the US Dollar holds its ground as the focus shifts to the US October inflation data.
Gold holds above $1,700 as US yields stay quiet
Gold price continues to move sideways slightly above $1,700 on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat above 4.1% ahead of US CPI data, making it difficult for XAUUSD to make a decisive move in either direction.
Is Binance’s failure to acquire FTX a blessing for the larger crypto market?
Binance is already one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, but it was on the verge of becoming a far more powerful entity had the FTX acquisition deal gone through.