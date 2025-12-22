TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Asia: Economic outlook and market strategy for 2026 – DBS Bank

Asia: Economic outlook and market strategy for 2026 – DBS Bank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

DBS Bank research team provides insights into the economic outlook for Asia and ASEAN in 2026, highlighting resilience despite global trade tensions.

Resilience in Asia's economic outlook

"A year that began with unprecedented fear about global trade and multilateral rules-based order is ending with guarded relief. It has turned out to be a test of resilience that the global economy in general and trade intensive Asia has passed well so far."

"US trade restrictions are not turning out to be as blanket and burdensome as had been feared initially. Tariffs are coming in various shapes and forms, characterised by varying rates, exemptions, and grace periods; all subject to endless negotiations. The appetite of US consumers has not been dented by these developments, it seems. Consequently, most Asian countries have enjoyed strong exports growth to the US this year."

"Our acronym of the year, TOTUS, Trade Outside the United States, takes us to the second factor explaining surprising resiliency."

"As separate paths are charted, investment flows get recalibrated. The likes of Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam are already seeing record FDI; we see more potential in 2026 and beyond. Monetary conditions are constructive; food and fuel inflation not an issue. The region is stepping into the new year with reduced anxiety."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1700

EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1700

Following the correction seen in the second half of the previous week, EUR/USD gains traction to start the new week and trades in positive territory above 1.1700. The US Dollar (USD) struggles to attract buyers as investors await Tuesday's GDP data ahead of the Christmas holiday. 

GBP/USD rises above 1.3400 on renewed USD weakness

GBP/USD rises above 1.3400 on renewed USD weakness

GBP/USD turns north on Monday and trades in positive territory above 1.3400. The US Dollar (USD) stays on the back foot to begin the new week as investors adjust their positions before tomorrow's growth data, helping the pair stretch higher.

Gold hits new record-high above $4,400 as geopolitical tensions escalate

Gold hits new record-high above $4,400 as geopolitical tensions escalate

Gold trades at a fresh all-time-high above $4,400 Monday, rising more than 1.5% on a daily basis. The potential for a re-escalation of the tensions in the Middle East on news of Israel planning to attack Iran allows Gold to capitalize on safe-haven flows.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple eye breakout for fresh recovery

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple eye breakout for fresh recovery

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are approaching key technical levels at the time of writing on Monday as the broader crypto market stabilizes. Market participants are closely watching whether BTC, ETH, and XRP can sustain breakouts and achieve decisive daily closes above nearby resistance levels, which could signal the start of a short-term recovery.

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

Ten questions that matter going into 2026

2026 may be less about a neat “base case” and more about a regime shift—the market can reprice what matters most (growth, inflation, fiscal, geopolitics, concentration). The biggest trap is false comfort: the same trades can look defensive… right up until they become crowded.

Hyperliquid price forecast: Bullish interest builds amid user recovery

Hyperliquid price forecast: Bullish interest builds amid user recovery

Hyperliquid (HYPE) trades at $25 at press time on Monday, holding the 3% gains from the previous day. The perpetual exchange sees a recovery in active users, while weekly fees collected decline to the lowest level so far this month.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers