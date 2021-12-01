When is the US ADP jobs report and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US ADP jobs report overview
Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment, scheduled at 13:15 GMT. Consensus estimates suggest that the US private-sector employers added 525K jobs in November, down from 571K in the previous month. Despite poor correlation with the official Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) figures, the report would help predict how things could move on Friday.
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Given Fed Chair Jerome Powell's overnight hawkish comments, a stronger reading will further validate market bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the US central bank. This, in turn, should be enough to prompt fresh US dollar buying and turn the EUR/USD pair vulnerable.
Conversely, a softer print would add to worries about the potential economic fallout from the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. This might continue to weigh on investors' sentiment and benefit the greenback's relative safe-haven status, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the downside.
Meanwhile, Eren Sengezer, Editor at FXStreet, offered a brief technical outlook for the EUR/USD pair: “On the four-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator has returned to 60 after edging lower to 50, suggesting that sellers remain on the sidelines for the time being.”
Eren also outlined important technical levels to trade the major: “However, strong resistance seems to have formed around 1.1360, where the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of November's downtrend meets the 100-period SMA. In case buyers manage to flip that level into support, additional gains toward 1.1400 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.1450 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) could be witnessed.”
“On the other hand, 1.1300/1.1290 (psychological level, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 20-period SMA) aligns as initial support before 1.1260 (50-period SMA) and 1.1235 (Tuesday low),” Eren added further.
Key Notes
• ADP Jobs Preview: Dollar rally? Why the greenback is set to rise on (almost) any figure
• EUR/USD Forecast: Euro needs to claim 1.1360 to extend recovery
• EUR/USD comes under pressure, still above 1.1300
About the US ADP jobs report
The Employment Change released by the Automatic Data Processing, Inc, Inc is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in the US. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending, stimulating economic growth. So a high reading is traditionally seen as positive, or bullish for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.1300 ahead of US data, Fed’s Powell
EUR/USD is consolidating gains above 1.1300, as the US dollar looks to stabilize after Powell and Omicron covid variant induced bond market volatility. Eurozone inflation refreshes record top, ECB policymakers cite growth concerns to defend easy money policies. US ADP, ISM PMI and Powell’s testimony 2.0 eyed.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3300 as focus shifts to US data
GBP/USD is fluctuating in a narrow range above 1.3300 during the European trading hours as investors await key data releases from the US and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony. UK data showed manufacturing activity expanded in November.
Gold surrenders intraday gains, seems vulnerable below $1,780
Fears over the new Omicron variant assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Wednesday. Rising Fed rate hike bets, rebounding US bond yields acted as a headwind for the precious metal.
Altcoins recover as Bitcoin chops
BTC price is consolidating while it tries to move higher, but Ethereum price seems to be enjoying a full-fledged rally as it comes closer to setting up new highs. Ripple price, on the other hand, is struggling to find bullish momentum.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?