When is the RBNZ Interest Rate Decision and how it could affect NZD/USD?

Early Wednesday at 02:00 GMT market sees the key monetary policy decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) amid hopes of witnessing another play of status quo by the New Zealand central bank, despite doves flexing muscles of late.
RBNZ is less likely to fuel the market moves with its anticipated no rate change announcements for the third consecutive time.
The Interest Rate Decision will be accompanied by the RBNZ Rate Statement which can provide further details on the central bank’s next moves, making it crucial for the NZD/USD pair traders to watch.
Furthermore, RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr’s presser at 03:00 GMT also amplifies Wednesday’s importance for the Kiwi pair traders.
Ahead of the event, Analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said,
We expect the RBNZ will leave the OCR unchanged at 5.50%, reiterating their ‘watch, worry and wait’ stance. Data since the July nothing-to-see-here Monetary Policy Review has been mixed, with relatively resilient demand but inflation indicators falling according to the script – an attractive mix, but one of questionable sustainability. As always, there’s a huge amount of wiggle room in terms of how the Committee interprets the implications of the recent data flow. We don’t expect a hat-tip to the chance of more hikes in this Statement, but the OCR forecast may show rates remaining at their peak for a little longer.
On the same line, FXStreet’s Matias Salord said,
The RBNZ is unlikely to make changes, and any surprise could come from the statement and a change in the forward guidance or the macroeconomic forecasts. At this point, the surprise could be in either direction, with optimistic or pessimistic forecasts, or by offering a hawkish or dovish interest rate outlook.
How could it affect NZD/USD?
NZD/USD renews the yearly low near 0.5950 heading into the RBNZ Interest Rate Decision. The Kiwi pair’s latest fall could be linked to the broad risk aversion wave and the US Dollar strength, especially amid downbeat concerns surrounding China.
That said, the clear early signals of witnessing no rate hike limit the NZD/USD moves unless the RBNZ surprises the Kiwi pair traders.
Apart from the interest rates, the economic forecasts and language of the RBNZ Rate Statement will also be the key for the NZD/USD pair traders to watch.
It’s worth noting that the existence of the Fed Minutes dims the importance of today’s RBNZ announcements unless any surprises erupt.
Technically, a daily closing below May’s bottom of around 0.5985 directs the NZD/USD bears toward the early October 2022 peak of around 0.5815.
Keynotes
RBNZ Preview: Forecasts from six major banks, OCR on ice at 5.50%
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Preview: Holding on the hold
NZD/USD remains under pressure below the 0.5950 area ahead of the RBNZ rate decision
About the RBNZ interest rate decision and rate statement
The RBNZ interest rate decision is announced by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. If the RBNZ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the NZD. The RBNZ rate statement contains explanations of their decision on interest rates and commentary about the economic conditions that influenced their decision.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks its wounds at six-week low under 1.0900 as Fed minutes, yields propel US Dollar
EUR/USD bears take a breather at the lowest level in six weeks while seeking fresh clues to extend the previous day’s fall. The Euro pair refreshed the multi-day low to 1.0871 late Wednesday after the Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appeared hawkish.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2700 amid a stronger Dollar
The Pound outperformed on Wednesday, driven by UK economic data. GBP/USD surged to 1.2766, reaching its highest level in six days. However, the pair faced headwinds from a stronger US Dollar, which led to a pullback towards the 1.2700 area.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pierces $1,900 Premium
Gold decisively broke below $1,900 following the release of the FOMC meeting minutes. XAU/USD reached a bottom of $1,891, marking its lowest level since mid-May.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Low liquidity exposes BTC and crypto markets to manipulation
Bitcoin price has broken from consolidation, sliding south as cryptocurrency market players decry a shrinking volatility. The same goes for Ethereum price, which is closely correlated to BTC, with an almost similar price pattern over the last few weeks.
WTI trips down below $80 amid US stockpile drop, concerns on China’s economic health
Western Texas Intermediate extends its losses below the $80.00 psychological figure amidst a drop in US oil stockpiles while woes about China’s economic deceleration could dent oil’s demand.