Brazil equities: Strong inflows extend 2025 trend – Societe Generale

Societe Generale’s Dev Ashish notes that Brazil remains a leading destination for equity portfolio flows in 2026, helped by attractive valuations after the 2022–24 compression. Expectations of BCB easing, resilient earnings, supportive EM sentiment and institutional stability are sustaining interest, though election‑related fiscal and policy risks could determine whether this positive momentum in Brazilian equities persists.

Brazilian equity flows stay resilient

