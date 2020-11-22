When is the New Zealand Q3 retail sales data and how could it affect NZD/USD?

Overview of quarterly retail sales
Early Monday in Asia, at 21:45 GMT Sunday elsewhere, sees the quarterly retail sales data from the Statistics New Zealand. As the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr recently conveyed concerns for globally increasing coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, while also declining negative rates, today’s New Zealand (NZ) Retail Sales for the third quarter (Q3) becomes the key to watch especially ahead of Orr’s next speech, on Wednesday.
With the recently announced Credit Card Spending being on the upside, chances of a strong print from the headline economics can’t be denied. Even so, the QoQ forecasts indicate bearish signals with the Retail Sales likely declining -15.9% versus -14.6%. However, the Core Retail Sales might have improved, as per the market consensus, from -13.7% to -12.6% QoQ in the Q3.
Analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) expect a sharp bounce in the data,
New Zealand retail sales kick off the Q3 GDP partials season. ANZ is expecting 16.5% q/q in a sharp bounce-back from Q2’s lockdown retail carnage. We also have Australia’s PMIs.
Westpac also follows the suit while saying,
Westpac expects that Q3 real retail sales will rebound 17% and retrace most of the ground lost in the June quarter.
How could it affect NZD/USD?
NZD/USD wavers around the highest in two years while flirting with the December 2018 top of 0.6971 off-late. The RBNZ’s clear no to the negative rates and New Zealand’s ability to overcome the pandemic, comparatively stronger than the rest of the world, can gain additional support from today’s Retail Sales data and help the Kiwi pair to attack the 0.7000 round-figure. However, too much of the New Zealand dollar strength is negative for the export-oriented economy and hence bulls may remain cautious even in case of too good data if any. Meanwhile, a negative surprise can be the much-awaited hint for the short-term sellers’ entries.
Technically, unless declining back below the 0.6800 mark, comprising multiple highs flashed during the mid-2019 and September 2020, bulls are likely to keep the reins. In doing so, the 0.7000 psychological magnet can become their immediate target. However, a downside break of 10-day SMA, currently near 0.6880 can trigger intraday selling.
About New Zealand Retail Sales
The Retail Sales released by the Statistics New Zealand measures the total receipts of retail stores. Quarterly percent changes reflect the rate of changes of such sales. Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the NZD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD fills the week-start gap above 0.6900 on upbeat New Zealand Q3 Retail Sales
NZD/USD appreciates for the third consecutive week to reach a 23-month high at 0.6950. The kiwi trades higher as risk appetite returns. NZD/USD is biased higher and might break above 0.6945.
AUD/USD flirts with 0.7300 amid mixed clues
AUD/USD kick-starts the week with a downside gap of nearly 10 pips. Risks sour as Treasury-Fed tussle joins increasing covid cases. Vaccine hopes, gradual reduction in Australia’s virus-led restrictions stand positive for the pair.
Gold: Coronavirus vaccine optimism continues to weigh on the price
After failing to break above $1,900 at the start of the week, Gold spent the majority of the week under modest bearish pressure and dropped to $1,850 area before staging a rebound on Friday. Nevertheless, XAU/USD closed ...
Positive vaccine development but rising coronavirus numbers now
COVID-19 numbers have risen sharply in Europe and the US, leading to the imposition of new restrictions and partial lockdowns that are set to weigh on economic activity in the months to come.
WTI back on the defensive, drops below $42.00 though still in bullish upwards trend channel
Front-month WTI futures have been choppy on Friday, swinging to highs of close to the $42.40 mark during the European morning, only to sharply reverse course in recent trade back below $42.00 and to current levels in the $41.80s.