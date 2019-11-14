When is the German Preliminary Q3 GDP and how could it affect EUR/USD?

German GDP overview
German gross domestic product (GDP) due at 07:00 GMT is expected to show the economy contracted 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in June to September (Q3) period, having decreased by 0.1% in the first quarter.
The annualized GDP is forecasted to print at +0.5% in Q3 vs. the previous quarter's reading of +0.4%.
How could it affect the EUR/USD?
A negative GDP print won't be a surprise and could strengthen the bearish pressures around the EUR, undermined by the German manufacturing recession, even though the forward-looking German ZEW survey pointed to some improvement in the outlook for the German economy. Notably, at -2.1, the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for November surpassed expectations of -13 by a big margin.
Meanwhile, the technical set up continues to favor the bears, as the pair remains on the track to test the immediate support of mid-October lows at 1.0991. A break below which could intensify selling pressure, as the bears eye 1.0950 (psychological level) as the next support. The further downside in spot could expose the multi-year lows of 1.0879 once again.
However, if the data surprises on the upside, the pair could attempt a pullback towards 1.1040/56, the confluence zone of the 50 and 10-DMA. Buyers could yearn for a test of the 100-DMA at 1.1100 on a sustained break above the last. The 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) on the 4-hour chart has turned bullish, also favoring a case for a brief correction.
Key Notes
German Third Quarter GDP Preview: Improving sentiment will limit recession
Daily Recommendations on Major -EUR/USD
Chairman Powell Lauds Economy and Eschews Politics in Congressional Testimony
About German GDP
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by Germany. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the German economic activity and health. A high reading or a better than expected number has a positive effect on the EUR, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the German Preliminary Q3 GDP and how could it affect EUR/USD?
German GDP, due at 07:00 GMT, is expected to show the economy contracted 0.1% QoQ in June to September (Q3), having decreased by 0.1% in the first quarter. A negative GDP print won't be a surprise and could strengthen the bearish pressures around the EUR.
GBP/USD lingers over trade/political news, UK Retail Sales in focus
Optimism surrounding the UK’s political plays confronts the broad US dollar (USD) strength ahead of the British Retail Sales data for October. That said, the GBP/USD pair hovers below 1.2850 while heading into the London open on Thursday.
USD/JPY hits fresh weekly lows as risk-off gathers steam
USD/JPY met fresh supply and reached fresh weekly lows at 108.64, as the risk-off sentiment gathered steam amid weak Japanese and Chinese fundamentals while renewed US-China trade tensions also dampened the market mood.
Gold: Trade/political uncertainty keep traders guessing ahead of a busy day
Not only a lack of clear signal concerning the US-Sino trade deal but the inability of the global policymakers to provide any direct hints for future monetary actions also confuse markets.
German Third Quarter GDP Preview: Improving sentiment will limit recession
Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have contracted 0.1% in the third quarter as it did in the second. Annual GDP in the third quarter will rise 0.9% from 2018 after a flat second quarter.