US: Initial Jobless Claims rose to 208K last week

According to a report from the US Department of Labour (DOL) released on Thursday, the number of US citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance went up to 208K for the week ending January 3. The latest print came in short of initial estimates (210K) and was higher than the previous week’s 200K (revised from 199K).

Additionally, the 4-week moving average decreased by 7.25K, bringing it to 211.75K from the revised average of the previous week.

The report indicated a seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate of 1.2%, with Continuing Jobless Claims increasing by 56K to 1.914M for the week ending December 27.

Market reaction

The Greenback trades with slight gains in the wake of the weekly release of the US labour market, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) navigating close to the 96.80 region amid higher US Treasury yields across the board.