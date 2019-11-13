Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck many of his long running themes in response to questions from members of the Congressional Joint Economic Committee during his twice-yearly economic testimony.
He noted several times that the US economy was in a good place and that there was no reason that the benefits of 11 years of growth can’t continue.
"We are at levels of unemployment that we haven't seen in 50 years...There is no reason this expansion can't continue and there is a lot of value in it...income gains are highest at the lowest end of the wage scale."
US U-3 Unemployment Rate
FXStreet
Mr. Powell defended the recent switch to a neutral policy stance after three straight 0.25% rate cuts.
"We see the current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate as long as incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with our outlook of moderate economic growth, a strong labor market, and inflation near ...our 2 percent objective," he said in his prepared statement.
Several legislators questioned him about the implications for Fed policy of criticism from President Trump who yesterday that the central bank should consider negative interest rates.
As he had in the past, for these are not the first critical comments from the President, Mr. Powell avoided direct rebuttal, noting that Federal Reserve policy is the product of data and analysis and not the result of political pressure.
"Politics plays absolutely no role in our decisions."
Long term problems for the US economy, particularly labor force participation and productivity are issues for fiscal policy not the Fed and monetary policy.
He called negative interest rates not something the governors are considering nor would they be appropriate for the current economy.
Mr. Powell's positive description of the US economy resonated with the markets. US equities saw a modest boost after the Chairman’s testimony as did the dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1000, Powell failed to impress
The market is showing little reaction to Fed’s Chief words, although the greenback remains strong. EUR/USD struggling around the 1.1000 figure and at a fresh one-month low.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, as UK opinion polls are showing contradictory results. UK CPI fell to 1.5% in October, worse than expected and weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: Market seeks for safety ahead of Powell
Equities are under pressure ahead of Powell and after a disappointing Trump’s speech. US inflation seen posting a modest advance in October, steady at 2.4% YoY. USD/JPY at weekly lows, decline to steepen on a break below 108.65.
Dollar Index: Looking for a break on the 4-hour technical pattern
The dollar has been mixed today trading well against commodities currencies but weaker against the safe havens.
Cryptocurrencies: Libra launches crypto-space arms race
Many observers are wondering about the strange urgency transmitted by central banks on this issue. Such institutions are usually in no hurry to accelerate any project.