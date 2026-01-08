Silver (XAG/USD) trades around $75 on Thursday at the time of writing, down 4.20% on the day, in an otherwise calm market environment. The white metal deepens the corrective move that started after it failed to sustain gains above Wednesday’s highs, even as mild risk-off sentiment fails to provide meaningful support to precious metals.

Silver’s weakness is part of a broader pullback across the precious metals complex, following the gains recorded earlier in the week. Investors appear to be taking rising geopolitical tensions in several regions, including Venezuela, China and the Middle East, largely in stride, shifting their focus instead to upcoming US macroeconomic data.

Silver is under pressure ahead of Friday’s release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which is seen as a key input for shaping expectations around the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook. Developments in US labor market data remain a major driver for non-yielding assets such as precious metals.

A recent stabilization in the US Dollar (USD) is also adding moderate pressure on Silver, encouraging profit-taking after the strong rally seen in recent weeks. Despite a broadly supportive medium-term macro backdrop, with expectations of monetary easing in the United States (US) still in place, investors prefer to reduce exposure for now and wait for greater clarity.

In the near term, Silver’s direction is likely to remain closely tied to US economic releases and evolving Fed expectations. In the absence of a significant escalation in geopolitical risks, market flows currently favor caution and consolidation following the latest highs.