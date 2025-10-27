When is the German IFO Survey and how it could affect EUR/USD?

The German IFO Survey Overview

Germany’s IFO institute will publish its business survey for October on Monday at 0900 GMT. The headline IFO Business Climate Index is expected to edge higher to 87.8 this month, from a 87.7 reading in September.

The Current Assessment sub-index is set to tick a tad lower to 85.5 in October from September’s 85.7.

How could the German IFO Survey affect EUR/USD?

EUR/USD is likely to remain steady if the IFO Business Survey data turn out mixed, as anticipated. Any surprise uptick in the German business activity could provide support for the Euro (EUR), along with receiving support after European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member José Luis Escrivá said on Sunday that he is satisfied with current settings for borrowing costs, while inflation is at the target.

The EUR/USD pair may face challenges as the US Dollar (USD) may gain ground following reports that the United States (US) and Chinese negotiators have reached a consensus on major disputes. This development paves the way for Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to meet on Thursday to finalize a trade deal aimed at easing tensions.

Technically, the EUR/USD moves little after three days of gains, hovering around 1.1630 at the time of writing. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the 50 level, strengthening the bearish bias. The pair may find its initial support at the psychological level of 1.1600, followed by the two-month low of 1.1542. On the upside, the immediate barrier lies at the nine-day EMA of 1.1628, followed by the 50-day EMA at 1.1660.