When is the German IFO survey and how it could affect EUR/USD?

The German IFO survey for November is lined up for release later today at 0900 GMT. The headline IFO Business Climate Index is expected to rise slightly to 95.0 versus 94.6 previous.
The Current Assessment sub-index is seen as a shade firmer at 98.0 this month, while the IFO Expectations Index – indicating firms’ projections for the next six months – is likely to arrive at 92.5 in the reported month vs. 91.5 last.
Deviation impact on EUR/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to remain confined between 3 and 40 pips in deviations up to 2.4 to -3.2, although in some cases, if notable enough, a deviation can fuel movements of up to 60 pips.
How could affect EUR/USD?
According to Haresh Menghani, Analyst at FXStreet, “A sustained break below the key 1.10 handle will reaffirm the bearish bias and set the stage for a slide towards the 1.0955-50 intermediate support before the pair eventually drops to the 1.0900 round-figure mark.”
“On the flip side, 1.1055-60 area now seems to act as an immediate resistance, which is closely followed by 100-day SMA, currently near the 1.1085 region, and the 1.1100 handle. Sustained break through the mentioned barriers might now be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move. The pair then might aim towards testing the 1.1170-80 supply zone (double-top resistance) en-route the 1.1200 round figure mark,” Haresh adds.
About the German IFO Business Climate
This German business sentiment index released by the CESifo Group is closely watched as an early indicator of current conditions and business expectations in Germany. The Institute surveys more than 7,000 enterprises on their assessment of the business situation and their short-term planning. The positive economic growth anticipates bullish movements for the EUR, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
EUR/USD attempts a recovery amid trade hopes, ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10 as China has made a gesture to the US on Intellectual Property. The German IFO Business Climate is awaited.
GBP/USD advances as Johnson's Conservatives remain in the lead
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, up. Recent opinion polls have shown ongoing strength for PM Johnson's Conservatives. The party's manifesto has not rocked the boat.
USD/JPY clings to gains near 1-week tops, eyeing 109.00 handle
USD/JPY is off the highs but holds the higher ground near 108.80 region, as markets cheer the risk-on mood, in the wake of fresh US-China trade optimism and the Hong Kong election outcome.
XAU/USD is sliding for the third straight day
Gold is trading around $1,460, weighed on at the open by a series of pro-risk appetite headlines and by a US dollar which has garnered demand on positive domestic data.
Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture
AUD/JPY is an eye-catcher for the start of this week. The market's risk-barometer is technically running out of juice on the downside. Upside targets include the 200-DMA and July highs. Trendline support is being respected at this juncture.