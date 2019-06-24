When is the German IFO survey and how it could affect EUR/USD?

The German IFO Business Survey Overview
The German IFO survey for June is slated for release later today at 0800 GMT. The headline IFO Business Climate Index is expected to drop to 97.3 versus 97.9 previous.
The Current Assessment sub-index is seen weaker at 100.0 this month, while the IFO Expectations Index – indicating firms’ projections for the next six months – is likely to arrive at 94.5 in the reported month vs. 95.3 last.
Deviation impact on EUR/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to remain confined between 3 and 40 pips in deviations up to 2.4 to -3.2, although in some cases, if notable enough, a deviation can fuel movements of up to 60 pips.
How could affect EUR/USD?
The spot looks to correct towards the 1.1350 psychological level on downbeat IFO indicators while the EUR/USD pair could extend the bullish momentum above the 1.14 handle on a positive surprise.
According to Haresh Menghani, Analyst at FXStreet, “The pair might now aim towards reclaiming the 1.1400 round figure mark before eventually darting to March monthly swing high, around the 1.1445-50 region. On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near mid-1.1300s (200-DMA) and is followed by the trend-channel resistance breakpoint, around the 1.1330-25 region, which should now act as a key near-term pivotal point for bullish traders.”
Key Notes
EUR/USD now targets 1.1416 and 1.1570 – Commerzbank
German IFO survey in spotlight amid trade war – Danske Bank
ECB Watch: Draghi’s last shot – Nordea Markets
About the German IFO Business Climate
This German business sentiment index released by the CESifo Group is closely watched as an early indicator of current conditions and business expectations in Germany. The Institute surveys more than 7,000 enterprises on their assessment of the business situation and their short-term planning. The positive economic growth anticipates bullish movements for the EUR, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1400, German IFO in focus
EUR/USD is seen consolidating the recent gains above the 200-day moving average (DMA), as the bulls await the key German IFO Survey release for the next push higher.
GBP/USD corrects sharply from monthly highs, UK politics eyed
The GBP/USD pair pulled back sharply from one-month highs near 1.2770 region and now trades below 1.2750 amid a tepid USD recovery while the focus remains on the UK political scenario amid lack of fresh fundamental drivers.
USD/JPY: dull start to the week, risk skewed to the downside
The Japanese Leading Economic Index rebounded in April to 95.9. USD/JPY limited by a strong static resistance at around 107.70.
Gold consolidates in a range near $1400 mark, below multi-year tops
Gold held steady above the key $1400 psychological mark and was seen consolidating the recent strong gains to multi-year tops.
Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.