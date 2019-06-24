German IFO survey in spotlight amid trade war – Danske Bank

According to the analysts at Danske Bank, the main market moving event for today is likely to be the German IFO Survey amid looming US-China trade uncertainty.

Key Quotes:

“We start the week with the German Ifo index for June. After PMIs last week signalled further improvement in the German manufacturing sector, it will be interesting to see whether this message is also borne out in today's Ifo reading.

In light of the trade war re-escalation, we see scope for further downside in the Ifo business expectations in the coming months. Near term, the economic outlook remains clouded by many external risks.”