When is the Fed interest rate decision and how could it affect EUR/USD?

The Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its decision on monetary policy today at 18:00 GMT. Chairman Jerome Powell will read a statement and hold a press conference at 18:30 GMT.
Key notes
The Fed is expected to keep the Fed Funds rate unchanged at 0.00-0.25%. Earlier today, Q1 GDP data showed the terrible consequences of the coronavirus on growth. The economy contracted by 4.8%. Powell will likely comment on those numbers. To mitigate the impact the Fed cut interest rates back to 0.00 - 0.25% back on March 15, a level not seen since 2015 to. Since the beginning of the crisis launched different liquidity facilities, among other measures.
Analysts at TD Securities point out the Fed has already moved aggressively on the funds rate, QE, and lending programs. “The latter are the main focus now and will probably be modified further over time, but we are not expecting any major announcements on Wednesday. The tone will almost certainly remain dovish, however, and the Fed's balance sheet is likely to keep growing rapidly.” Powell could offer some guidance regarding the balance sheet that rose by 2.3 trillion dollars since March to more than $6.5 trillion.
Negative rates are not mentioned in analyst’s reports so far. Most of them consider the central bank does not what rates beyond zero at the moment.
Implications for EUR/USD
The American dollar weakened over the last sessions on the back of an improvement in risk sentiment and despite higher US yields. EUR/USD rebounded from 1.0725 to near 1.0900 but then pulled back. Ahead of the meeting, it is trading around 1.0850. Accrdoing to TD Securities analysts the base case is that the Fed notes dramatic weakening and reiterates it will use its full range of tools and that Powell expresses optimism that actions to date will help the recovery process but emphasizes that more easing will occur as needed. Under such scenario, the greenback should not move far from current levels.
If the Fed, unexpectedly signals that the easing it has introduced is enough, the US dollar could rally and equity prices should drop. It would be a hawkish meeting, unlikely at the moment. If the EUR/USD slides, the critical level to watch is 1.0770: a daily close below should open the door to more losses.
More easing measures from the Fed could weigh on risk sentiment and on the greenback. Considering all the Fed has been doing, market participants do not expect bold announcements. Strong guidance could turn the meeting to the dovish side that could weaken the greenback. On the upside, the key level for EUR/USD is the 1.0860/1.0900 band, a horizontal resistance and also the 20-day moving average that capped the upside over the last few days. A close above, should lead to further gains and probably to a test of the April high at 1.0990.
About the interest rate decision
With a pre-set regularity, a nation's Central Bank has an economic policy meeting, in which board members took different measures, the most relevant one, being the interest rate that it will charge on loans and advances to commercial banks. In the US, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve meets at intervals of five to eight weeks, in which they announce their latest decisions. A rate hike tends to boost the local currency. A rate cut tends to weaken the local currency. If rates remain unchanged (or the decision is largely discounted), attention turns to the tone of the FOMC statement, and whether the tone is hawkish, or dovish over future developments of inflation.
About the FOMC statement
Following the Fed's rate decision, the FOMC releases its statement regarding monetary policy. The statement may influence the volatility of USD and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. A hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the USD, whereas a dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Fed set rock markets with forecasts
The Federal Reserve is set to leave policy unchanged after providing immense stimulus but release updated forecasts as the economy contracts amid the coronavirus crisis. The dollar is on the back foot ahead of the release.
EUR/USD stable around 1.0850 ahead of Fed’s decision
The EUR/USD pair hovers around 1.0850, mute after US Q1 GDP came in at -4.8% worse than anticipated. US Fed’s announcement and Powell’s words coming next.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2420 amid ongoing UK lockdown
GBP/USD is recovering from sub-1.2400, within its range. The UK lockdown is set to extend amid a lack of testing and tracing means. The dollar is on the back foot as Q1 GDP resulted at -4.8%.
Gold drops below $1,700 on strong risk appetite
The XAU/USD pair extended its daily slide during the American trading hours as the risk-positive market environment made it difficult for the safe-haven precious metal to find.
WTI: Bulls await fresh impetus to take-out $15 ahead of EIA
WTI (June futures on Nymex) consolidates the 15% recovery rally on the 14 handle amid a cautiously optimistic market environment, as the bulls take a breather ahead of the critical US Q1 GDP report, EIA weekly Crude Stocks data and the FOMC decision.