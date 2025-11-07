China’s Trade Balance: Surplus narrows in October as Exports shrink

China's Trade Balance for October, in Chinese Yuan (CNY) terms, arrived at CNY640.4 billion, narrowing from the previous figure of CNY645.47 billion.

Exports declined 0.8% YoY in October vs. 8.4% in September. The country’s imports rose 1.4% YoY in the same period vs. 7.5% recorded previously.

In US Dollar (USD) terms, China’s Trade Surplus expands less than expected in October.

Trade Balance arrived at +90.07B versus +95.60B expected and +90.45B prior.

Exports (YoY): 1.1% vs. 3.0% expected and 8.3% last.

Imports (YoY): 1.0% vs. 3.2% expected and 7.4% previous.

Market reaction to China’s Trade Balance

AUD/USD extends losses around 0.6473 in an immediate reaction to the Chinese trade data. The pair is down 0.09% on the day, as of writing.

Australian Dollar Price Last 7 Days The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.25% 0.25% -0.61% 0.99% 1.28% 2.12% 0.68% EUR -0.25% -0.00% -0.87% 0.75% 1.01% 1.87% 0.43% GBP -0.25% 0.00% -0.84% 0.75% 1.00% 1.88% 0.43% JPY 0.61% 0.87% 0.84% 1.56% 1.86% 2.72% 1.24% CAD -0.99% -0.75% -0.75% -1.56% 0.22% 1.13% -0.31% AUD -1.28% -1.01% -1.00% -1.86% -0.22% 0.85% -0.56% NZD -2.12% -1.87% -1.88% -2.72% -1.13% -0.85% -1.42% CHF -0.68% -0.43% -0.43% -1.24% 0.31% 0.56% 1.42% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

This section was published on Friday at 3:00 GMT as a preview of China's Trade Balance data.

China’s Trade Balance Overview

The General Administration of Customs will publish its data for October on Friday at 03.00 GMT. Trade balance is expected to widen to $95.60B in October, compared to $90.45 in the previous reading. Exports are expected to rise by 3%, while Imports are projected to climb by 3.2%.

As the Chinese economy has influence on the global economy, this economic indicator would have an impact on the Forex market.

How could the China’s Trade Balance affect AUD/USD?

AUD/USD trades on a positive note on the day in the lead up to the China’s Trade Balance data. The pair edges higher as the US Dollar (USD) softens after data showed weakness in the US labor market, increasing expectations of another rate cut this year.

If data comes in better than expected, it could lift the Australian Dollar (AUD), with the first upside barrier seen at the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 0.6525. The next resistance level emerges at the September 1 high of 0.6560, en route to the October 6 high of 0.6620.

To the downside, the October 10 low of 0.6472 will offer some comfort to buyers. Extended losses could see a drop to the July 31 low of 0.6424, followed by the 0.6400 psychological level.