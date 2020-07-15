When is the BOJ rate decision and how could it affect USD/JPY?

Early on Wednesday, around 03:00 AM GMT, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will provide the decision of its routine monetary policy meeting. The central bank is widely expected to offer no change to its present monetary policy. In doing so, the BOJ will keep the short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and directing 10-year government bond yields toward zero.
However, the quarterly publication of the economic outlook makes the event the key. It’s worth mentioning that the recent escalation of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Tokyo could push policymakers towards adding further downbeat comments in the rate statement. Other than the BOJ action, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s speech at 06:00 GMT will also become the key for the yen pair.
Major five banks including TD Securities and Standard Chartered are of the view that the BOJ will again portray a bearish halt to the monetary policy. Though, the appointment of the new monetary policy team head could offer surprises.
Read: BoJ Preview: Five major banks expectations
How could it affect the USD/JPY?
USD/JPY struggles to keep the recent run-up past-107.00 ahead of the BOJ on Wednesday. The pair earlier benefited from hopes of virus vaccine and upbeat earnings but fears of the highest alert in Tokyo questions the bulls. Talking about the monetary policy decision, a lack of major moves could keep the traders looking for details in the rate statement and the second-quarter economic outlook. Hence, downbeat forecasts, which are more likely, can help the pair in refreshing the monthly top. However, any surprise moves might not refrain from offering a knee-jerk reaction to the markets.
Technically, a daily closing beyond 50-day SMA, currently near 107.50, becomes necessary for the bulls to challenge the monthly high of 108.17. Meanwhile, an ascending trend line from June 23, at 106.75 now, becomes the key short-term support.
Key Notes
BOJ Preview: No changes in policy, but forecast downgrades expected
USD/JPY: All eyes on BOJ to extend run-up past-107.00
About BoJ Rate Decision
BoJ Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Bank of Japan. Generally, if the BoJ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the JPY. Likewise, if the BoJ has a dovish view on the Japanese economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.