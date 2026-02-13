EUR/GBP posts modest gains above 0.8700, Eurozone GDP data in focus

The EUR/GBP cross trades with mild gains around 0.8715 during the early European session on Friday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) weakens against the Euro (EUR) after the downbeat UK economic data. The attention will shift to the preliminary reading of the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter (Q4), which will be released later on Friday.

The UK economy grew less than forecast in Q4 as business investment shrank and services stagnated, weighing on the Pound Sterling and acting as a tailwind for the cross. The UK Gross Domestic Product rose 0.1% QoQ in Q4, the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday. This figure followed a growth of 0.1% in Q3 and fell short of the estimation of 0.2%. On a monthly basis, the UK economy expanded 0.1% in December.

The Bank of England's (BoE) Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden said on Thursday that an interest rate cut could come in the next couple of meetings if inflation continues to ease and no new economic shocks emerge.

On the Euro front, traders raise their bets that the European Central Bank (ECB) will hold its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.0% all year before possible rate hikes next year, which could provide some support to the shared currency. The Eurozone GDP is estimated to grow 0.3% and 1.3% on a quarterly and annual basis, respectively, in Q4. Any signs of weakening in the Eurozone economy could undermine the EUR against the GBP in the near term.