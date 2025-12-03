When is the Australian Trade Data and how could it affect AUD/USD?

The Australian Trade Data Overview

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will publish its data for August on Thursday at 00.30 GMT. Trade surplus is expected to widen to 4,200M MoM in October, compared to 3,938M in the previous reading.

Trade Balance gives an early indication of the net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD.

How could the Australian Trade Data affect AUD/USD?

AUD/USD trades on a positive note on the day in the lead up to the Australian Trade Data. The pair gathers strength as the US Dollar softens amid weaker than expected US jobs data and expectations of further US rate cuts.

If data comes in better than expected, it could lift the Australian Dollar (AUD), with the first upside barrier seen at the October 6 high of 0.6620. The next resistance level emerges at the September 11 high of 0.6665, en route to the September 17 high of 0.6707.

To the downside, the December 1 low of 0.6532 will offer some comfort to buyers. Extended losses could see a drop to the 100-day EMA at 0.6514. The next contention level is located at the October 10 low of 0.6472.

Economic Indicator Trade Balance (MoM) The trade balance released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the difference in the value of its imports and exports of Australian goods. Export data can give an important reflection of Australian growth, while imports provide an indication of domestic demand. Trade Balance gives an early indication of the net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD. Read more. Next release: Thu Dec 04, 2025 00:30 Frequency: Monthly Consensus: - Previous: 3,938M Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics