When is Japanese Q2 preliminary GDP data and how could it affect USD/JPY?

Japan’s Finance Ministry is up for releasing preliminary reading of second quarter (Q2) 2019 gross domestic product (GDP) figures at 23:50 GMT on Friday.
Market consensus suggests 0.1% figure of the growth signal versus +0.6% previous readout on a quarterly basis. Further, the yearly format indicates 0.4% growth of the headline economic data compared to +0.1% prior. Furthermore, GDP annualized may weaken to 0.4% from +2.2% earlier.
How could Japan’s preliminary GDP affect USD/JPY?
With the recent data out of the Asian economy not being very good, coupled with the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) sustained support for ultra lose monetary policy, a weak reading might not refrain from trimming the Japanese Yen’s (JPY) recent strength. However, on-going safe-haven demand amid trade/political problems can keep the JPY strong.
In a case where GDP disappoints, the USD/JPY pair may bounce back towards June month low near 106.78, with mid-July low around 107.20 being following resistance to watch, whereas an upbeat print could add strength into the latest safe-haven buying of the JPY and may drag USD/JPY towards January low of 104.76 with 105.50 being immediate support.
Key Notes
USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback firmer above 106.00 as Wall Street gains momentum
USD/JPY Analysis: moves lower despite higher US yields
About the Japanese Q2 preliminary GDP
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Cabinet Office shows the monetary value of all the goods, services and structures produced in Japan within a given period of time. GDP is a gross measure of market activity because it indicates the pace at which the Japanese economy is growing or decreasing. A high reading or a better than expected number is seen as positive for the JPY, while a low reading is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls look to 2018-2019 down channel, but ECB lurking
EUR/USD is trading between a range of 1.1181 and 1.1233, down -0.10% on the session as markets move into consolidation for the most part with a slight recovery in risk appetite.
GBP/USD is retreating on reports of elections immediately after Brexit
GBP/USD is trading around closer to 1.2100 after the FT reported that PM Boris Johnson will hold an election on November 1st, a day after a no-deal Brexit
USD/JPY: Not out of the woods yet, bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders
Trade concerns and a slowing global economy continue to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls seemed unimpressed by a solid rebound in the US bond yields, improving risk sentiment.
Gold flat on Thursday, hovering near $1500
Gold prices are modestly off multi-year highs on Thursday, trading slightly below the $1500 area. The intraday tone is bearish but so far the correction has been limited.
Bitcoin is scaffolding in search of new highs
The current process is positive in the medium and long term. Ethereum has structures but needs fresh money. XRP continues at its particular ordeal.