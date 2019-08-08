USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback firmer above 106.00 as Wall Street gains momentum

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The risk-off sentiment is currently on hold as Wall Street indices are at 2-day highs.
  • The level to beat for bulls are seen at 106.13-25 followed by the 106.48 resistance.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
 
USD/JPY is trading off multi-month lows while well below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). USD/JPY price action is mainly dictated from trade war news. 
 

USD/JPY 4-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is consolidating the early August drop while trading below its main SMAs. Bears would need a break below the 105.85 to reach 105.65 and 105.30 support to resume the downtrend, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

USD/JPY 30-minute chart

 
The market is in a tight range just above the 50 SMA. Bulls would need to break above the 106.13-25 resistance zone to climb towards 106.48, 106.91 and 107.20, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.12
Today Daily Change -0.15
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 106.27
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.8
Daily SMA50 108.03
Daily SMA100 109.44
Daily SMA200 110.34
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.47
Previous Daily Low 105.49
Previous Weekly High 109.32
Previous Weekly Low 106.5
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

