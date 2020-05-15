When is German GDP data and how could it affect EUR/USD?

German GDP overview
Germany's preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter, scheduled for release at 06:00 GMT, is expected to show the old continent's biggest economy contracted by 2.2%, having expanded by 0.4% in the final three months of 2019.
A GDP reading of -2.2% or lower would be the worst since the first quarter of 2009.
Bigger-than-expected contraction likely
Germany announced a national curfew on March 22, meaning the economic activity came to a standstill only in the last 8 or 9 of the first quarter.
However, Germany is dependent on China, which suffered a sharp slowdown in the activity in the first two months of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Hence, the possibility of Germany reporting a bigger-than-expected contraction in the first quarter cannot be ruled out. While economists are expecting a 2.2% contraction, Germany's DIW economic institute said last month that economy likely contracted by 2% in the first quarter. The DIW expects a 10% decline in the GDP in the second quarter.
Impact on EUR/USD
That the coronavirus outbreak brought major economies to their knees in March and more so in April is generally accepted by now and priced in. Hence, EUR/USD may see little or no action if the GDP prints in line with estimates.
While a surprise beat on expectations could put a bid under the EUR, the resulting gains would be short-lived, if the risk sentiment sours.
As of writing, the futures on the S&P 500 are flatlined and the Asian stocks are putting in a mixed performance. The US stocks rallied on Thursday as investor optimism emanating from the reopening of the US economy and possibly from talks of additional US fiscal stimulus overshadowed the dismal weekly US jobless claims data.
However, White House's advisor Larry Kudlow said late Thursday that the Trump administration is not in favor of another general massive infusion of liquidity, but is open to a targeted stimulus for states affected by the pandemic.
Kudlow's comments may take the wind out of the risk sentiment, sending the safe-haven US dollar higher. EUR/USD is currently trading near 1.0805, representing a 0.13% drop on the day, having put in a low of 1.0775 during the Asian trading hours.
Description
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by Germany. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the German economic activity and health. A high reading or a better than expected number has a positive effect on the EUR, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clinging to 1.08 as German GDP shrinks as expected
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, consolidating losses related to comments from the Fed's Powell and President Trump. German Q1 GDP dropped by 2.2% in Q1, as expected. US retail sales are highly-anticipated.
GBP/USD eyes biggest weekly loss in two months, US data in focus
GBP/USD prints five-day losing streak as Brexit/virus woes weigh on the Cable. European Commission launched legal action against UK, N. Ireland, fisheries remain as tough points in Brexit talks. US Retail Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index eyed.
US Retail Sales Preview: Old news and largely priced into market levels
Retail Sales are forecast to decline 12% in April, half again as much as the March plunge and almost equaling the 12.4% crushing in the six months of the second half of 2008 when the financial crisis overwhelmed the US economy.
Gold climbs to fresh multi-week tops, closer to $1740 level
Gold finally broke out of its bullish consolidation phase and jumped to fresh multi-week tops, around the $1738-39 region in the last hour.
WTI: 4H chart retains bull bias despite rejection at $28.24
WTI's 4-hour chart shows a symmetrical triangle breakout, having faced rejection above $28.20 during the overnight trade. The bias remains bullish, as the symmetrical triangle breakout confirmed on the 4-hour chart on Thu is still valid.