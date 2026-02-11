TRENDING:
Nonfarm Payrolls
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD Price Forecast: Climbs beyond 0.7100, fresh three-year peak before US NFP

  • AUD/USD continues to be underpinned by the RBA’s hawkish stance and a positive risk tone.
  • Fed-driven USD decline further boosts spot prices and contributes to the strong move higher.
  • The technical setup backs the case for additional gains as traders await the key US NFP report.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Climbs beyond 0.7100, fresh three-year peak before US NFP
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The AUD/USD pair catches fresh bids following the previous day's modest slide and climbs to a fresh high since February 2023, beyond the 0.7100 mark during the Asian session on Wednesday. China's unimpressive inflation figures reinforced concerns that deflationary pressures continue to weigh on the world’s second-largest economy and raised hopes for more fiscal stimulus. This, along with the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish stance and a positive risk tone, continues to act as a tailwind for the Aussie.

The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, languishes near its lowest level in over a week amid bets for more interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Adding to this, concerns about the US central bank's independence keep the USD bulls on the back foot, which, in turn, provides an additional boost to the AUD/USD pair. Traders now look forward to the delayed release of the closely-watched US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for more cues about the Fed's monetary policy outlook and some meaningful impetus.

From a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair has broken above a descending channel drawn from 0.6958, turning the upper boundary at 0.7014 into immediate support as the breakout develops. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram remains positive but is contracting, indicating the MACD line stays above the Signal line while upside momentum cools. RSI at 67 preserves a bullish tone, though it has eased back from overbought. Holding above the former channel resistance would keep the near-term path pointed higher.

If momentum re-accelerates, bulls could extend the topside break, while fading signals would expose a throwback toward the channel floor near 0.6876. A re-expanding MACD histogram would suggest strengthening buying pressure, whereas an RSI pullback from the high-60s would argue for a corrective pause before buyers attempt to re-engage.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Chart Analysis AUD/USD

US Dollar Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.79%-0.50%-2.68%-1.07%-1.45%-0.73%-1.38%
EUR0.79%0.30%-1.97%-0.29%-0.65%0.10%-0.59%
GBP0.50%-0.30%-1.97%-0.58%-0.95%-0.22%-0.89%
JPY2.68%1.97%1.97%1.72%1.32%2.08%1.29%
CAD1.07%0.29%0.58%-1.72%-0.28%0.36%-0.31%
AUD1.45%0.65%0.95%-1.32%0.28%0.73%0.07%
NZD0.73%-0.10%0.22%-2.08%-0.36%-0.73%-0.65%
CHF1.38%0.59%0.89%-1.29%0.31%-0.07%0.65%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds firm above 1.1900 as US NFP looms

EUR/USD holds firm above 1.1900 as US NFP looms

EUR/USD holds its upbeat momentum above 1.1900 in the European trading hours on Wednesday, helped by a broadly weaker US Dollar. Markets could turn cautious later in the day as the delayed US employment report for January will takes center stage. 

GBP/USD recovers losses despite rising UK political risks, BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD recovers losses despite rising UK political risks, BoE rate cut bets

Pound Sterling advances against the US Dollar after registering modest losses in the previous session, trading around 1.3650 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair could extend losses as the Pound Sterling faces pressure from rising political risks in the UK and growing expectations of near-term Bank of England rate cuts.

Gold sticks to gains near $5,050 as focus shifts to US NFP

Gold sticks to gains near $5,050 as focus shifts to US NFP

Gold holds moderate gains near the $5,050 level in the European session on Wednesday, reversing a part of the previous day's modest losses amid dovish US Federal Reserve-inspired US Dollar weakness. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal ahead of the critical US NFP release. 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple show no sign of recovery

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple show no sign of recovery

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple show signs of cautious stabilization on Wednesday after failing to close above their key resistance levels earlier this week. BTC trades below $69,000, while ETH and XRP also encountered rejection near major resistance levels. With no immediate bullish catalyst, the top three cryptocurrencies continue to show no clear signs of a sustained recovery.

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Following a sizeable move lower in US technology Stocks last week, we have witnessed a meaningful recovery unfold. The USD Index is in a concerning position; the monthly price continues to hold the south channel support.

BNB prolonged correction signals deeper bearish momentum

BNB prolonged correction signals deeper bearish momentum

BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, is trading below $618 on Wednesday, marking the sixth consecutive day of correction since the weekend. The bearish price action is further supported by rising short bets alongside negative funding rates in the derivatives market.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers