AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Constructive outlook remains intact above 109.00

The AUD/JPY cross loses ground around 109.15 during the early European session on Wednesday. Foreign inflows into Japanese equities following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's landslide election victory increase demand for the Japanese Yen (JPY) against the Australian Dollar (AUD).

On the other hand, hawkish remarks from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policymaker might lift the Aussie. RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser said on Wednesday that inflation was too high and policymakers were committed to doing whatever was necessary to bring it to heel. Markets currently priced in nearly a 70% probability that the interest rates will rise to 4.10% at the RBA's May meeting, following the release of first-quarter (Q1) inflation report.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, AUD/JPY holds well above the 100-day EMA, maintaining the medium-term bullish bias. The average slopes higher, underscoring persistent trend strength. RSI at 60.70 remains in positive territory, indicating supportive momentum without overbought conditions. A daily close above the upper band at 110.80 would extend the advance. On dips, the 20-day SMA at 108.00 offers initial support, while the 100-day EMA at 103.57 underpins the structure.

Bollinger Bands show price pressing near the upper band as the envelope widens, reflecting strengthening bullish pressure and rising volatility. The broader bias stays higher while volatility expansion favors trend continuation, with setbacks expected to be shallow above the aforementioned supports.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)