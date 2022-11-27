When is Australia Retail Sales and how could it affect AUD/USD?

Retail Sales Overview
Early Monday in the Asia-Pacific region, the market sees preliminary readings of Australia's seasonally adjusted Retail Sales for October month at 00:30 GMT. Market consensus suggests a softer MoM print of 0.6%, suggesting the lack of sustained improvement in economic activity.
Given the recently mixed Aussie data and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) cautious mood, not to forget the challenges to sentiment from China, today’s Aussie Retail Sales appear the key for the AUD/USD traders.
In his latest comments, RBA Governor Philip Lowe mentioned that demand is too strong in comparison to supply.
Ahead of the data, Westpac said,
Australia October retail sales should begin to exhibit a clearer impact from interest rate rises, though it will likely be mild (Westpac forecast: 0.2%).
How could it affect AUD/USD?
AUD/USD remains pressured towards 0.6700 after beginning the week’s trading with a downside gap, holds lower ground near 0.6720 by the press time. Covid and political fears emanating from China appear to exert downside pressure on the Aussie pair as of late.
That said, the likely easy economics from Australia may add losses to the AUD/USD prices amid recently sluggish comments from RBA officials. The pair’s downside, however, appears limited as traders may wait for Friday’s speech of RBA Governor Philip Lowe and the US jobs report for clear directions. Even so, the risk-aversion wave may join the Aussie Retail Sales to please the intraday sellers if the outcome is softer.
Technically, a convergence of the 100-Day Moving Average (DMA) and an upward-sloping support line from November 04, around 0.6690, restricts the short-term AUD/USD downside.
Key Notes
AUD/USD slides towards 0.6700 on China Covid concerns, Aussie Retail Sales eyed
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls could be tested at 0.6750 resistance
About Australian Retail Sales
The Retail Sales released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a survey of goods sold by retailers based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes and it's considered an indicator of the pace of the Australian economy. It shows the performance of the retail sector over the short and mid-term. Positive economic growth anticipates bullish trends for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
When is Australia Retail Sales and how could it affect AUD/USD?
AUD/USD remains pressured towards 0.6700 after beginning the week’s trading with a downside gap, holds lower ground near 0.6720 by the press time. Covid and political fears emanating from China appear to exert downside pressure on the Aussie pair as of late.
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0350 amid risk aversion ahead of EU inflation, Fed’s Powell
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.0380, after beginning the week’s trading with a downside gap, as the risk-off mood underpins the US Dollar’s demand during Monday’s Asian session. Also likely to have weighed on the quote could be the downbeat comments from ECB Governing Council Member Gabriel Makhlouf.
Gold holds gains above $1,750 as US GDP hogs limelight
Gold price is focusing on establishing above the critical resistance of $1,750.00 in the early Asian session after a solid recovery from $1,746.00 witnessed late Friday. Broadly, the precious metal is looking to recapture the three-and-a-half-month high at $1,786.54 amid a broader strength in market mood.
Binance Coin: Two things need to happen for BNB to hit $450
Binance Coin price could be running out of gas to continue its massive rally. While the last five days have been exciting times for holders, the following days will need to be closely monitored. The threat of a downswing looms for BNB.
Week Ahead: Decisive week for the Dollar as PCE inflation and NFP reports coming up
After the Thanksgiving downtime that generated some further weakness for the greenback, investors will be looking for fresh direction from the barrage of US economic data that will be dominating the agenda in the coming week.