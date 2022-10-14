US Monthly Retail Sales Overview
Friday's US economic docket highlights the release of monthly Retail Sales figures for September, due later during the early North American session at 12:30 GMT. On a monthly basis, the headline sales are estimated to register a modest 0.2% rise during the reported month. Excluding autos, core retail sales probably declined by 0.1% in September as compared to the 0.3% fall in the previous month.
According to Dhwani Mehta, Senior Analyst at FXStreet: “Amidst the continued drop in gasoline prices, easing inflation expectations and improvement in American consumers’ confidence, yet another rise in US Retail Sales may not come as a surprise for the month of September. The more precise gauge, the Control Group is expected to show an increase, which could have a significant impact on the US dollar trades.”
How Could it Affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the key release, the US dollar attracts fresh buying on Friday and stalls the previous day's sharp retracement slide from the post-US CPI swing high. The markets are currently pricing in a greater chance of another supersized 75 bps Fed rate hike move in November, which, along with a turnaround in the risk sentiment, underpins the safe-haven buck. Any disappointment from the US macro data is likely to be overshadowed by expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. This, in turn, suggests the path of least resistance for the greenback is to the upside, supporting prospects for the resumption of the EUR/USD pair's descending trend.
Eren Sengezer, Editor at FXStreet, offers a brief technical outlook and writes: “EUR/USD failed to make a four-hour close above 0.9800 despite having climbed above that level earlier in the day. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stays near 50, suggesting that the pair is struggling to gather bullish momentum..”
Eren also outlines important technical levels to trade the EUR/USD pair: “If the pair manages to flip 0.9800 into support, it could extend its rebound toward 0.9840 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend), 0.9880 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 0.9900 (psychological level)..”
“On the downside, 0.9750 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 100-period SMA) aligns as key support. In case buyers fail to defend that level, additional losses toward 0.9730 (20-period SMA), 0.9680 (static level) and 0.9630 (October 13 low) could be witnessed,” Eren adds further.
Key Notes
• US Retail Sales Preview: Positive surprises eyed for dollar bulls to regain poise
• EUR/USD Forecast: Euro needs to clear 0.9800 to extend rebound
• EUR/USD: Sellers return to the market and retreat to 0.9750
About US Retail Sales
The Retail Sales released by the US Census Bureau measures the total receipts of retail stores. Monthly per cent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales. Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slumps to 1.1200 on UK political headlines
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure on the latest political headlines and dropped to the 1.1200 area during the European trading hours on Friday. Several news outlets are reporting that Finance Minister Kwarteng has been sacked by Prime Minister Liz Truss.
EUR/USD stays below 0.9750 ahead of US data
EUR/USD managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses but struggled to reclaim 0.9750 during the European trading hours. Ahead of the Retail Sales and consumer confidence data from the US, the broad-based dollar strength limit's the pair's rebound.
Gold remains vulnerable near two-week low amid resurgent USD demand
Gold turns lower for the second straight day amid the emergence of fresh USD buying. Bets for more aggressive Fed rate hikes help the USD to stall the post-US CPI decline. The anti-risk flow could lend support to the XAU/USD ahead of the US economic data.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price witnesses a massive surge in volatility after the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. An initial drop in price is later taken over by buyers, resulting in a sharp move to the upside.
Tesla rises as markets stage massive recovery
Tesla (TSLA) followed markets in making a sharp u-turn and reversing higher on Thursday following another hot CPI report from the US. Tesla shares closed up 2% at $221.72. Action in the premarket after the CPI report was looking ugly, but a massive short squeeze completely turned the entire equity market around.