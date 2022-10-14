- EUR/USD loses the grip and slips back to the mid-0.9700s.
- The greenback regains some poise following the post-CPI drop.
- US Retail Sales, preliminary Consumer Sentiment next of note.
The European currency gives away part of the recent gains vs. the dollar and motivates EUR/USD to recede to the 0.9750 region at the end of the week.
EUR/USD offered on USD-buying
The risk-off sentiment returns to the markets and lend support to the greenback, forcing at the same time the EUR/USD to surrender part of the recent strong advance to the area just above 0.9800 the figure.
The corrective decline in the pair comes along another downtick in the German 10-year bund yields, this time retreating to multi-session lows and shedding ground for the fourth consecutive day.
No changes to the macro scenario so far, as the persistent elevated inflation in the US economy did nothing but reinforce the case for the tighter-for-longer stance from the Fed as well as a most-likely 75 bps rate hike at the November meeting.
In the domestic calendar, final Inflation Rate in France showed the CPI contract 0.6% MoM in September and rise 5.6% from a year earlier. Next on tap in the region will be the EMU Balance of Trade for the month of August.
Across the pond, all the attention is expected to be on the release of Retail Sales and the preliminary reading of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment for October.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD meets some initial resistance in the area just past the 0.9800 mark so far this week, as investors continue to digest the recently published US inflation figures for the month of September.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence. Following latest results from key economic indicators, the latter is expected to extend further amidst the ongoing resilience of the US economy.
Furthermore, the increasing speculation of a potential recession in the region - which looks propped up by dwindling sentiment gauges as well as an incipient slowdown in some fundamentals – adds to the sour sentiment around the euro
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU Balance of Trade (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle vs. increasing recession risks. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the persistent energy crunch on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is down 0.21% at 0.9757 and a drop below 0.9631 (monthly low October 13) would target 0.9535 (2022 low September 28) en route to 0.9411 (weekly low June 17 2002). On the flip side, the next up barrier emerges at 0.9808 (weekly high October 13) seconded by 0.9999 (monthly high October 4) and finally 1.0050 (weekly high September 20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 0.9750 as US dollar rebounds ahead of data
EUR/USD is extending losses below 0.9800, as the US dollar stages a decent comeback, despite the risk-rally on European markets and weaker Treasury yields. Traders await the key US consumer-centric data on Friday.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.1300 amid falling Gilt yields, US data eyed
GBP/USD is accelerating its decline below 1.1300, as UK Gilt yields tumble on the final day of the BOE bond buyback. Meanwhile, the US dollar shrugs off weaker yields and rebounds ahead of the Retail Sales and UoM Consumer Sentiment data.
Gold pares weekly losses below $1,700 ahead of US consumer-centric data
Gold price (XAU/USD) picks up bids to refresh intraday high near $1,670, extending the previous day’s rebound from a fortnight low, as global markets turn cautiously optimistic ahead of Friday’s key US consumer-centric data.
Ripple: Only one hurdle stands between XRP and $0.90
XRP price continues to remain strong relative to other altcoins despite the recent downturn. Regardless, the crypto markets seem to be shifting their bias to favoring bulls, so investors can expect Ripple to continue its ascent.
US Retail Sales Preview: Positive surprises eyed for dollar bulls to regain poise Premium
Amidst the continued drop in gasoline prices, easing inflation expectations and improvement in American consumers’ confidence, yet another rise in US Retail Sales may not come as a surprise for the month of September.