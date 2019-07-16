When are US monthly retail sales figures and how could they affect EUR/USD?

US monthly retail sales overview
Tuesday's US economic docket highlights the release of monthly retail sales figures for June, scheduled at 12:30 GMT. Following the previous month's solid figures, consensus estimates point to a deceleration in growth during the reported month. The headline sales are predicted to rise a modest 0.1% monthly as compared to May's upbeat reading of 0.5%, and sales excluding automobiles are also seen ticking higher by 0.1% as against 0.5% previous. Meanwhile, the growth for the closely watched Retail Sales Control Group is expected to rise by 0.3% as compared to the previous monthly downwardly revised reading of 0.4%.
According to analysts at Wells Fargo, the data which will provide them with a complete look at how sales fared over the second quarter. “We have recently nudged our Q2 personal consumption expenditures (PCE) forecast higher to 3.4% from 2.9% previously, as spending is already on solid footing for the period. Indeed, following two solid monthly gains, retail sales rose 0.5% in May. This pushed control group sales—which exclude volatile components and are a good proxy for consumer spending—up 8.5% on a three-month annualized rate. This is the fastest pace since 2006 and suggests PCE growth is tracking well north of 3% in the second quarter.”
How could it affect EUR/USD?
As Pablo Piovano, FXStreet's Editor writes - “EUR/USD needs to regain the 1.1280/90 band - recent peaks and the 21-day SMA - in order to alleviate the prevailing downside pressure and to allow for a test of the critical 200-day SMA at 1.1321. On the way south, further downside impulse should breach the key support at 1.12 the figure, exposing the 1.1193/76 band, where coincide July low, June 18 low and March low.”
Key Notes
• US June Retail Sales Preview: Job, jobs, jobs
• EUR/USD Forecast: a test of 1.1200 and below is back to the radar
• EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Spot is eroding the 55-day SMA near 1.1240
About US retail sales
The Retail Sales released by the US Census Bureau measures the total receipts of retail stores. Monthly per cent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales. Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide, nears the 1.1200 figure
The shared currency is suffering from speculation the ECB will steepen easing and German Business Sentiment falling by more-than-anticipated. Speculative interest now eyeing US Retail Sales to decide whether the 1.1200 level could hold or not.
GBP/USD collapsed to fresh 2019 lows
Robust employment data fell short of supporting the Pound, badly hurt from mounting fears about a hard-Brexit, after PM’s candidates, Johnson and Hunt said that the Irish backstop is “dead” and would seek for a new daily, something the EU is not willing to do.
USD/JPY: risk sentiment skews the pair to the downside
Political and economic turmoil in Europe weighed on the market’s sentiment. US Retail Sales seen posting a modest advance in June. USD/JPY to resume its decline if the 107.70 support gives up.
Gold: Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders; 100-hour SMA marks a key support
Given the recent bullish momentum since late-May, the triangle might still be categorized as a continuation pattern that marks a brief pause and thus, support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
US consumption trends: Retail Sales expected to keep healthy growth
US Retail Sales expected to keep a very stable and positive trend. Most of the consumption trends look good, with optimist surveys and nice housing data. Higher consumption is not translating into higher inflation.