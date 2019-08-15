When are the UK retail sales and how could they affect GBP/USD?

UK Retail Sales Overview
The UK retail sales, scheduled to be published later this session at 0830 GMT, are expected to drop 0.2% m/m in July, following a +0.1% figure seen in June. Total retail sales are seen arriving at 2.6% over the year in the reported month, down from 3.8% booked previously.
Meanwhile, core retail sales, stripping the basket off motor fuel sales, are seen declining 0.2% m/m while rising 2.3% y/y.
Deviation impact on GBP/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to remain confined between 10 and 70 pips in deviations up to 3.5 to -1.5, although in some cases, if notable enough, can fuel movements of up to 100 pips.
How could it affect GBP/USD?
FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal notes: “GBP/USD maintains the 60-pip range below 1.2100, active since early-week. Portraying the move, 14-bar relative strength index also flashes normal trade condition, signaling inaction that requires either side break of the range. Presently, the quote declines towards 1.2040 support, which if broken can quickly fetch it to 1.2015 and then to the 2017 low around 1.1987.”
“On the upside, 1.2100 and a downward sloping trend-line since August 06 at 1.2120 limits the pair’s near-term advances. If buyers sneak in around 1.2120, August 08 high near 1.2183 will appear on their radar,” Anil adds.
About the UK Retail Sales
The retail sales released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) measures the total receipts of retail stores. Monthly per cent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales. Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive, or bullish for the GBP, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1150 amid quiet trading
EUR/USD struggles to extend the bounce above the 1.1150 levels, despite a recovery in the German 10-year bund yields. German recession fears keep a check on the upside.
GBP/USD extends recovery towards 1.2100 on upbeat UK Retail Sales
The recovery in the GBP/USD pair gained traction following an unexpected rise in the UK July Retail Sales, with the rates now flirting with daily highs of 1.2085. Markets ignore the latest Brexit pessimism amid improved sentiment.
USD/JPY fades a spike to 106.80, focus on Treasury yields, US data
Heading into Europe, the USD/JPY pair witnessed a sudden bout of aggressive buying and jumped to 106.78 highs, reversing Wednesday’s slide. However, the sellers returned at higher levels, knocking-off the rates back towards the 106.25 region, where it now wavers.
Gold: Strong near multi-year top amid upbeat safe-haven demand
With the fears of global economic slowdown acquiring the front seat of the market story, Gold takes the bids to $1521 heading into the European session on Thursday. Mixed signals from trade/political headlines also add to the safe-haven demand.
US Retail Sales Preview: Will the American shopper lift the mood and the dollar? 3 scenarios
For many visitors to the US, it is the land of shopping malls, outlets, and the best online deals. Consumption consists of around two-thirds of the US economy, making every retail sales release a critical market mover.