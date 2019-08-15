Forex Today: Falling Treasury yields still signal caution, UK/US Retail Sales in focus

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, August 15th:

- The sentiment remains mixed amid signs of some calm on the US-China trade front. US President Trump offer Beijing help to resolve the Hong Kong problem. China fixed the Yuan higher for the second straight day.

- US equity futures saw relief recovery but Treasury yields extended the rout. 30-year T-yields dropped below 2% for the first time ever. Mounting recession fears loom.

- On Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yields fell below the two-year yields, inverting the yield curve for the first time since 2007, fanning US recession fears.

- USD/JPY held steady below 106.00 amid risk-off action in the Asian equities. Gold consolidated its gains around $ 1520 while oil prices looked to stabilize.

- Upbeat Australian jobs growth boosted the AUD/USD’s bounce while EUR/USD recovered above the 1.1150 level.

- Brexit: UK's Labour vowed to bring down PM Johnson and lead temporary government. The UK Tory Tugendhat suggested that PM Johnson could execute surprise August Brexit.

- UK CPI accelerated to 2.1% y/y after Tuesday’s upbeat jobs report. The focus shifts to today's Retail Sales data, which is expected to show a sharp decrease.

- Cryptocurrencies extended their losses. Bitcoin dropped below $ 10k mark.