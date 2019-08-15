Forex Today: Falling Treasury yields still signal caution, UK/US Retail Sales in focus

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, August 15th:
- The sentiment remains mixed amid signs of some calm on the US-China trade front. US President Trump offer Beijing help to resolve the Hong Kong problem. China fixed the Yuan higher for the second straight day.
- US equity futures saw relief recovery but Treasury yields extended the rout. 30-year T-yields dropped below 2% for the first time ever. Mounting recession fears loom.
- On Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yields fell below the two-year yields, inverting the yield curve for the first time since 2007, fanning US recession fears.
- USD/JPY held steady below 106.00 amid risk-off action in the Asian equities. Gold consolidated its gains around $ 1520 while oil prices looked to stabilize.
- Upbeat Australian jobs growth boosted the AUD/USD’s bounce while EUR/USD recovered above the 1.1150 level.
- Brexit: UK's Labour vowed to bring down PM Johnson and lead temporary government. The UK Tory Tugendhat suggested that PM Johnson could execute surprise August Brexit.
- UK CPI accelerated to 2.1% y/y after Tuesday’s upbeat jobs report. The focus shifts to today's Retail Sales data, which is expected to show a sharp decrease.
- Cryptocurrencies extended their losses. Bitcoin dropped below $ 10k mark.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1150 amid German recession fears
EUR/USD struggles to extend the bounce above the 1.1150 levels, as the German yield curve is at its flattest since 2008. German recession fears bolster the dovish ECB expectations, keeping a lid on the upside.
GBP/USD rises further above 1.2050 ahead of UK data
GBP/USD trades better bid above 1.2050 despite the Brexit pessimism. Opposition leader vows no-confidence vote, Brexit delay and re-election. All eyes on the July month Retail Sales from the US and the UK.
USD/JPY sits below 106.00 amid risk-off, potential inverse head-and-shoulders
USD/JPY seems trapped in a falling channel on the hourly chart. A breakout will likely pave the way for a rally to 106.94 – the neckline of the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. However, falling Treasury yields amid mounting recession fears could cap the upside.
Gold: Strong near multi-year top amid upbeat safe-haven demand
With the fears of global economic slowdown acquiring the front seat of the market story, Gold takes the bids to $1521 heading into the European session on Thursday. Mixed signals from trade/political headlines also add to the safe-haven demand.
Forex Today: Falling Treasury yields still signal caution, UK/US Retail Sales in focus
The sentiment remains mixed. US equity futures saw relief recovery but Treasury yields extended the rout. 30-year T-yields dropped below 2% for the first time ever. Mounting recession fears loom.