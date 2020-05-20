When are the UK CPIs and how could they affect GBP/USD?

The UK CPIs Overview
The cost of living in the UK as represented by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April month is due early on Wednesday at 06:00 GMT. The inflation numbers will be the key for GBP/USD pair traders considering the survey period that includes the virus-led lockdown.
The headline CPI inflation is expected to arrive at 0.9% on an annual basis, softer than the previous +1.5%. The Core CPI that excludes volatile food and energy items is likely to have risen by 1.5% YoY last month compared to the previous rise of 1.6%.
In this regard, analysts at TD Securities said, “We see some upside risk to the April inflation data, looking for core CPI to edge just slightly lower to 1.5% y/y (market 1.3%), and headline CPI to fall further to 1.0% y/y.”
Deviation impact on GBP/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to remain confined between 15 and 80 pips in deviations up to 2 to -3, although in some cases, if notable enough, a deviation can fuel movements of up to 120 pips.
How could it affect GBP/USD?
By the press time of pre-London open on Wednesday, GBP/USD rises to 1.2267, up 0.10% on a day, while printing a three-day winning streak. Despite the broad US dollar weakness favoring the pair, investors remain cautious ahead of the UK CPI data release as the lockdown period has been disappointing for Britain. As a result, below-forecast UK price pressures data can weigh on the pair’s recent recovery. However, any surprises following the footsteps of the Unemployment rate might not hesitate to break 50-day SMA for one more time.
FXStreet’s Yohay Elam expects the British currency’s fall if the inflation data falls closer to zero figure:
UK inflation figures for April are set to show a considerable deceleration to just below 1%. The closer it falls to zero, the greater the chances of the BOE slashing rates below 0%, and the greater the potential slide for the pound.
Key notes
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Struggles between 50-day SMA, monthly resistance-turned-support
UK Inflation Preview: Falling and taking rates below zero on its way? Sterling may suffer
About the UK CPIs
The Consumer Price Index released by the Office for National Statistics is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchasing power of GBP is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the GBP, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD off highs, around 0.6550 on Aussie Retail Sales slump
AUD/USD retraces gains below 0.6550 following a sharp drop in the Preliminary Australian Retail Sales and PBOC no rate change decision. US-China trade tensions and the virus spread also add to the renewed weakness in the spot.
USD/JPY: Bears continue to guard 108 barrier amid mixed sentiment
USD/JPY consolidates the renewed upside but a break above 108.00 remains elusive amid mixed Asian equities, as US-China trade tensions and coronavirus worries continue to weigh. Broad USD bounce and firmer S&P 500 futures cushion the downside.
XAU rises to $1,750, forming a rising wedge
Gold's hourly chart shows a rising wedge pattern. A rising wedge comprises converging trendlines connecting higher highs and higher lows. The converging nature of trendlines is indicative of buyer exhaustion.
WTI charts descending triangle
WTI's is consolidating in a descending triangle, according to the hourly chart. The black gold has been largely restricted to a narrow range of $31 to $33 since Monday. A breakout, if confirmed, would imply a continuation of the recent rally.
Vaccines vex, inflation to fall
Several inflation reports are due on Wednesday. Gold and silver made a convincing rebound, highlighting a well preserved trendlline. NASDAQ100 continued to fail in regaining the February gap, ditto for DAX, while SPX and DOW30 couldnt get near the April highs.