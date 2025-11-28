German Retail Sales rise 0.9% YoY in October vs. 0.8% previous revision

Retail Sales in Germany rose 0.9% year-over-year (YoY) in October, sharply exceeding market expectations of a 0.2% increase and an increase of 0.8% (revised from 0.2%) in September, according to official data released by Destatis on Friday.

On a monthly basis, Retail Sales dropped 0.3% in October, compared with a 0.3% rise (revised from 0.2%) in September and 0.2% expected.

Market reaction

The mixed data failed to impact the Euro (EUR). At the press time, EUR/USD is trading 0.07% lower on the day at 1.1586.

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.08% 0.15% 0.05% 0.05% 0.07% 0.12% 0.01% EUR -0.08% 0.07% -0.04% -0.03% -0.00% 0.04% -0.07% GBP -0.15% -0.07% -0.10% -0.10% -0.10% -0.02% -0.14% JPY -0.05% 0.04% 0.10% 0.03% 0.04% 0.08% -0.03% CAD -0.05% 0.03% 0.10% -0.03% 0.00% 0.06% -0.06% AUD -0.07% 0.00% 0.10% -0.04% -0.01% 0.05% -0.09% NZD -0.12% -0.04% 0.02% -0.08% -0.06% -0.05% -0.12% CHF -0.01% 0.07% 0.14% 0.03% 0.06% 0.09% 0.12% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

This section below was published at 05:44 GMT as a preview of the German Retail Sales report.

The German Retail Sales Overview

The Federal Statistics Office of Germany, Destatis, will publish the Retail Sales report on Friday at 07:00 GMT.

Germany's Retail Sales are expected to remain consistent at a 0.2% increase month-over-month (MoM) in October. The annual Retail Sales are also anticipated to remain consistent at 0.2%.

How could the German Retail Sales affect EUR/USD?

The EUR/USD pair could erase daily losses and extend its gains if German Retail Sales beat expectations. Softer data may have a limited downside impact on the Euro (EUR), as ECB minutes signaled policymakers prefer holding rates steady amid uncertainty, with some seeing no need for further easing. Traders await Unemployment and flash Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from Germany due later in the day.

The EUR/USD pair may regain its ground as the US Dollar (USD) could struggle amid growing expectations of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests markets are now pricing in over an 87% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the upcoming December meeting, a sharp rise from the 39% probability seen just a week earlier. Traders are also anticipating three additional rate cuts by the end of 2026.

Technically, the EUR/USD pair holds modest losses near 1.1590 at the time of writing, halting its three-day winning streak. The market bias is still active as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned slightly above the 50 level. The immediate barrier lies at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 1.1606, followed by the monthly high of 1.1655, which was recorded on November 13. On the downside, the immediate support appears at the nine-day EMA of 1.1571. Further declines would prompt the EUR/USD pair to test the three-month low of 1.1468.