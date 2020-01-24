When are the German/ Eurozone flash PMIs and how could they affect EUR/USD?

German/ Eurozone flash PMIs Overview
Amongst the Euro area economies, the German and the composite Eurozone PMI reports hold more relevance, in terms of its impact on the European currency and the related markets as well.
The flash manufacturing PMI for Germany, due at 0830 GMT, is seen arriving at 44.5 in January, up from December’s 43.7 final print while the index for the services sector is seen a tad firmer at 53.0 this month vs. 52.9 last.
The forecast for the Eurozone flash manufacturing PMI (due at 0900 GMT) shows 46.8 for January vs. 46.3 seen in the previous month. The Eurozone services sector PMI is seen steady at 52.8 in the reported month.
How could they affect EUR/USD?
On a downside surprise, the spot could meet fresh supply and fall back to test the post-ECB policy decision lows at 1.1036, a break below which could open floors towards the December 2019 lows of 1.1003. Selling pressure will intensify should the bulls fail to defend the last, exposing the November lows of 1.0981.
Should the data better estimates, the rates could bounce back towards the 100-DMA at 1.1072, above which the next upside target awaits at 1.1102, the confluence of 10 and 50-DMA.
At the press time, the EUR/USD pair is seen hovering around 1.1050, almost unchanged on the day.
Key Notes
Eurozone PMIs preview: Upbeat expectations seem justified, opening the door for EUR/USD gains
ECB’s Lagarde: To think that policy is on auto-pilot is ridiculous
EUR Futures: Door open for extra losses
About German/ Eurozone flash PMIs
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) released by the Markit Economics captures business conditions in the manufacturing sector. As the manufacturing sector dominates a large part of total GDP, the manufacturing PMI is an important indicator of business conditions and the overall economic condition in the Euro Zone. Usually, a result above 50 signals is bullish for the EUR, whereas a result below 50 is seen as bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battling 1.1050 after the ECB, ahead of critical PMIs
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.1050 after the ECB's cautious message on Thursday. Lagarde, its president, will speak later. Coronavirus fears are somewhat receding. Forward-looking PMIs are eagerly awaited.
GBP/USD holding its ground above 1.31 ahead of critical data
GBP/USD has been holding onto 1.31 as the US dollar retreats and ahead of Markit's preliminary PMIs, key figures that may determine the Bank of England's decision next week.
Forex Today: Markets take a break from coronavirus fears, forward-looking data eyed
Gold: Portrays rising trend-channel on H4, Coronavirus in focus
Gold prices lack momentum while trading around $1,561.50 during early Friday. Even so, the bullion stays inside a short-term ascending trend-channel formation that portrays the strength of the underlying momentum.
USD/JPY stuck in range around 109.50 amid China coronavirus concerns
USD/JPY sticks to its range play around the midpoint of the 109 handle amid rising fears of the Chinese coronavirus outbreak globally, upbeat Japanese CPI data and a minor bounce seen in the US dollar across the board. Focus shifts to US PMIs.