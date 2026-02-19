Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD hovers around 50-day EMA above $79.00

Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around $79.20 per troy ounce during the European hours on Thursday. The technical analysis of the daily chart timeframe shows that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 47 (neutral) is edging higher, indicating momentum is stabilizing.

Silver price hovers just below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) while holding above the nine-day EMA, keeping it contained between near-term guides. The short-term average is starting to turn up as the 50-day line flattens, pointing to a base formation. Until either side yields, price action would remain range-bound around the moving averages.

A break back below the nine-day EMA at $78.95 would risk renewed weakness toward support at the nine-week low of $64.08, recorded on February 6, followed by the lower descending wedge boundary around $59.10.

On the upside, the Silver price is testing the immediate barrier at the 50-day EMA at $79.26. A daily close above the medium-term average could reinforce momentum and support the XAG/USD pair to explore the region around the record high of $121.66, reached on January 29.

XAG/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)