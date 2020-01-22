Eurozone PMIs preview: Upbeat expectations seem justified, opening the door for EUR/USD gains

- Markit's preliminary PMIs for January are set to show a modest improvement.
- The manufacturing sector's contraction and services expansion compete with each other.
- EUR/USD is expected to react strongly to any outcome.
Is weak German manufacturing still set to drag the whole continent down? Or has the services sector kept Europe running strong and the worst is already behind us?
These are the questions for euro investors are hoping that Markit's Purchasing Managers' Indexes can answer. The forward-looking business surveys are published one day after the European Central Bank's decision.
While manufacturing is still growing in France – any score above 50 represents expansion – it is contracting in Germany and the continent as a whole. The slump – caused by the Sino-American trade war among other factors – raised fears of an outright recession. However, robust shopping in the continent's "locomotive" and other places helped Europe weather the storm.
The danger of slipping into a recession is still in the air but has receded of late. The signing of the Phase One deal in Washington implies a potential increase in Beijing's imports of German goods. The dose of clarity of Brexit after the Conservatives' victory in the UK elections also helps.
Expecting further recovery
In France – which kicks off the PMI reports – while President Emmanuel Macron has succumbed to some of the pressures on his pension reform, the economy is chugging along.
As this snapshot from the economic calendar is showing, French figures are set to remain mostly unchanged.
In Germany, economists forecast a substantial increase in the Manufacturing PMI – arguably the most significant data point of the day.
Are these expectations justified? Yes is the answer. Apart from the US-Sino detente, this indicator has beat expectations in the past four publications. While the estimated score of 44.5 is still considerably below 50, it would mark an improvement and match other upbeat figures.
For the whole euro-zone, a moderate improvement is likely. It is essential to note that the publication of German figures takes some of the stings out of the all-European statistics.
Overall, markets expect the upbeat services sector to hold its ground while manufacturing digs itself – with or without the other sector's help – out of the hole.
Three Scenarios
1) Within expectations: If the German Manufacturing PMI and other indicators are broadly within estimates, EUR/USD has room to rise. It would diminish the chances of further action by the European Central Bank.
The probability is high as these projections seem justified.
2) Above expectations: If the main figure tops 45 or even hits 46 points, the common currency would have room to rally. It would indicate greater confidence with the recent trade calm.
The probability is medium, with an upbeat figure supported by the recent strong ZEW Economic Sentiment read.
3) Below expectations: A German PMI of below 44 would likely send EUR/USD to new 2020 lows, as it would come as a shock and vaporize the notion that the old continent is enjoying green shoots.
The chances are low as the recent trend and news have all gone in the other direction.
Conclusion
There are good reasons to believe that Germany and Europe are extending the economic recovery in the first month of 2020. Markit's forward-looking PMIs may keep the euro bid. A more robust recovery would send the common currency shooting higher, while a shocking disappointment could hurt it.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges toward 1.3150 amid upbeat UK data, USD weakness
GBP/USD has been extending its gains after the British CBI Trends figure beat expectations. Markets are pricing a BOE rate cut less aggressively. The US dollar is on the back foot across the board amid reduced coronavirus fears.
EUR/USD struggles to recover amid Trump's tariff threats
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, close to the three-week lows, as President Trump continues threatening the EU with car tariffs. Markets remain concerned about the spreading coronavirus disease.
BoC leaves policy rate unchanged at 1.75%, USD/CAD jumps to 1.3100
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced that it left its policy rate unchanged at 1.75% at its January policy meeting. In its policy statement, the BoC noted that it sees less risk of an extreme downside scenario related to trade tensions.
Gold Price Analysis: Intraday uptick falters near 50-hour SMA, remains vulnerable
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Wednesday.
USD/JPY rises above 110.00, potential head-and-shoulders on 1H
Risk reset in stocks is boding well for USD/JPY. The pair may be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. The bulls are not out of the woods yet and a break above 110.12 is needed to invalidate lower highs setup on the hourly chart.