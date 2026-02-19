Dow Jones futures gain due to rebound in technology shares

Dow Jones futures edge higher 0.06% to around 49,750 during European hours on Thursday. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures gain 0.22% and 0.34%, respectively, trading near 6,910 and 25,000 at the time of writing.

US index futures move higher following Wall Street's gains in the previous session, supported by a rebound in technology shares. On Wednesday’s regular US session, the Dow Jones rose 0.26%, the S&P 500 gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.78%.

Nvidia advanced 1.6% after Meta Platforms announced plans to deploy millions of its chips in a new data center. Micron Technology jumped 5.3%, while Amazon rose 1.8%. Energy and financial stocks were also among the top sector performers. Traders are now turning their attention to earnings from Walmart for further insight into consumer spending trends and the broader economic outlook.

US stocks gained ground as market sentiment improved after the January Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes indicated nearly all policymakers backed holding rates steady, with few favored a cut, and officials signaled openness to easing if inflation cools as expected.

Markets modestly pared Fed rate cut bets but still expect two 25 basis points reductions later in the year. The CME FedWatch tool suggests that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged in the current range of 3.50%-3.75% in the March and April policy meetings.